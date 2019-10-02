Jolley Asset Management Has Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Position by $447,447; Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Shareholder Capital Investment Services Of America Lowered Stake

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 17.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 11,473 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 78,379 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.12 million, up from 66,906 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 3.18M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Capital Investment Services Of America Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. (FLT) by 6.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc sold 4,388 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,836 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.05M, down from 72,224 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Services Of America Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.67 during the last trading session, reaching $278.35. About 117,161 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Rev $2.39B-$2.45B; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES INCLUDING ADOPTION OF ASC 606, BETWEEN $2,390 MLN AND $2,450 MLN; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – SEES FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES UNDER ASC 605 BETWEEN $2,500 MLN AND $2,560 MLN; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Please ignore alert on Fleetcor from law firm; 16/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Likes FleetCor’s Future — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR EXTENDED EUROPEAN FUEL CARD PACT WITH SHELL; 21/03/2018 – UBER, FLEETCOR IN PACT FOR FREIGHT FUEL CARD; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO WILL MANAGE, OPERATE & SELL SHELL FUEL CARD TO SMALL-TO-MEDIUM ENTERPRISES ACROSS 11 MARKETS IN EUROPE THROUGH 2025

Analysts await FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.89 earnings per share, up 15.60% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.5 per share. FLT’s profit will be $250.18 million for 24.08 P/E if the $2.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by FleetCor Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.43% EPS growth.

