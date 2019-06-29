Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Share Price Rose; As Amgen (AMGN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Davidson D A & Company Raised Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.73. About 37.45M shares traded or 68.79% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ITC ISSUED RD IN ITC 945 MODIFICATION PROCEEDING INITIATED BY CISCO SYSTEMS, AGAINST ARISTA NETWORKS; 30/05/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC CSCO.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.33/SHR; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Provides ‘Project-Based Challenges’ for Participants in Skills Training With Digital Skills Academy; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 01/05/2018 – Permira’s Deal for Cisco’s Video Arm Is Said to Cost $1 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 05/03/2018 – Telepresence Market Rebounds; Cisco and Polycom Lead the Way; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 15,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 122,499 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.34 million, up from 107,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Callahan Advsrs Ltd accumulated 2.04% or 203,032 shares. Bbr Ptnrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sonata Capital Group Incorporated has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Albert D Mason invested 0.21% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Inc, -based fund reported 140,109 shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 29,010 shares. Sfmg Ltd Liability Corporation reported 9,485 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt reported 144,497 shares stake. Spectrum Grp holds 1.43% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 88,566 shares. Covington Advsr reported 126,378 shares stake. Dean Investment Associate Limited Liability Co reported 88,226 shares stake. Mondrian Ptnrs Limited has invested 2.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Gamco Et Al has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northrock Prtn Ltd Llc stated it has 14,317 shares. The France-based Comgest Global Sas has invested 0.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 3,090 shares to 1,549 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 3,640 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 425,315 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).