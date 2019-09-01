Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Market Valuation Declined; Hodges Capital Management Has Decreased Its Encore Wire (WIRE) Holding as Share Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco’s local business in each Southeast Asian market was growing at double the rate of GDP, Naveen Menon, president of Southeast Asia at Cisco said; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%

Hodges Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 44.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hodges Capital Management Inc sold 160,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 202,195 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.57M, down from 362,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 15/03/2018 – ManTech Selected for Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Award; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 54mm, REF 804-07-540 Produc; 21/03/2018 – TSB DEPLOYS INVESTIGATORS FOR INCIDENT ON WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 30/04/2018 – Conatus Announces Completion of Enrollment in ENCORE-PH Phase 2b Clinical Trial of Emricasan in Patients with NASH Cirrhosis an; 21/03/2018 – TRANSPORTATION SAFETY BOARD – DEPLOYING INVESTIGATORS AT NANAIMO AIRPORT IN BRITISH COLUMBIA AFTER INCIDENT ABOARD A WESTJET ENCORE FLIGHT; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/15/2019: PVTL, VMW, CSIQ, CSCO, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dow Jones Today: When Listless Is a Good Thing – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Investorideas.com‘s news article titled: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Cisco (Nasdaq: $CSCO) to Acquire CloudCherry, NVIDIA (Nasdaq: $NVDA) and VMware (NYSE: $VMW) to Deliver Accelerated GPU Services on Cloud for AWS (Nasdaq: $AMZN) – InvestorIdeas.com” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tru Com Of Virginia Va holds 1.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 251,964 shares. Leavell Management owns 66,830 shares. 6.57 million are held by Ronna Sue Cohen. Monetary Management Grp Inc owns 8,450 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Vantage Investment Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested in 206,390 shares. Paragon Ltd Co holds 5.69% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 221,830 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd accumulated 577,685 shares. 1.63M were accumulated by Jane Street Ltd Liability. Ajo Lp invested in 2.82 million shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 114,790 shares. Kingfisher Cap Limited Liability Co has 48,507 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Rmb Capital Mngmt Ltd, a Illinois-based fund reported 64,819 shares. Guyasuta Investment Advsrs owns 14,618 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Crossvault Capital Llc holds 0.56% or 20,008 shares in its portfolio. 241,117 were reported by Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation.

Hodges Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $988.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Arcosa Inc by 23,060 shares to 156,456 shares, valued at $4.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 16,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,317 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR).