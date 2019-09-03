Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Valuation Declined; Bhp Group Plc (BBL) Stake Has Lifted by P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 16/05/2018 – Cisco beat estimates on earnings and revenue, with guidance in line; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Bhp Group Plc (BBL) by 114.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp bought 463,336 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 866,836 shares of the coal mining company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.85 million, up from 403,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Bhp Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.10% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $43.19. About 3.26 million shares traded or 190.87% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) has risen 10.27% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.27% the S&P500. Some Historical BBL News: 27/03/2018 – Mexico’s Pemex to operate two shallow water projects with partners; 15/05/2018 – BHP CEO Says Project Pipeline has ‘Unrisked’ Value Over US$15B; Avge Returns of 17%; 24/03/2018 – RPT-Workers at Chilean mine Escondida accept early contract talks; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 08/03/2018 – SHELL AND BLACKSTONE ARE WORKING TOGETHER ON JOINT BID FOR BHP’S ONSHORE US SHALE ASSETS- SKY NEWS; 28/03/2018 – Callinex Completes Drone Magnetic Survey at Nash Creek; 24/04/2018 – MONADELPHOUS GROUP – HAS BEEN AWARDED WORK UNDER AN EXISTING PANEL CONTRACT WITH BHP FOR ITS IRON ORE OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – Adelaide Brighton Pens Fresh Cement, Lime Supply Deal with BHP; 14/03/2018 – ANTOFAGASTA PLC ANTO.L , BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 23/05/2018 – Got Camel Milk? This Ex-BHP Engineer Is Ready to Supply It

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc (Call) by 324,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $13.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 987,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 547,094 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penbrook Management Ltd Liability Co owns 1.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 26,700 shares. Moreover, Stack Management has 6.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 580,908 were reported by Cambridge Trust Com. 7,231 were accumulated by American Rech And. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 243,860 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp has invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Montag A & Assocs owns 1.57% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 314,000 shares. Capital Research Global Investors holds 11.60M shares. Great Lakes Advisors Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 150,290 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Com reported 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Oakwood Cap Ca holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 164,100 shares. Regent Inv Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 86,758 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs has invested 2.01% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Community Investment has 404,476 shares. Cullen Capital Llc has invested 2.86% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

