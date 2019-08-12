Jolley Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166; Westwood Global Investments Increased America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) Stake by $10.12 Million

Westwood Global Investments Llc increased its stake in America Movil Sa De Cv (AMX) by 4.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Global Investments Llc bought 723,045 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.05% . The institutional investor held 18.16 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.39 million, up from 17.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Global Investments Llc who had been investing in America Movil Sa De Cv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 959,613 shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 09/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAB DE CV AMX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $21; 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 23/04/2018 – POLL-America Movil profit seen down 35 pct on less FX gains; 17/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVES SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL ON TRACK TO ACCOMPLISH $8B BUDGET FOR CAPEX: HAJJ; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q OPER INCOME MXN28.56B; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CHAIRMAN CARLOS SLIM DOMIT SPEAKS IN MEXICO CITY; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL SAYS STILL TALKING TO MEXICO TELECOM REGULATOR ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF TV LICENSE; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $51.54. About 14.04M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Techmeme: Private equity firm Permira is buying Cisco’s video software business, known as the NDS Group, sources say for ~$1B;; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q REV. $12.5B, EST. $12.44B; 16/05/2018 – Cisco drops despite earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – GONG.IO – RECEIVED INVESTMENT FROM CISCO INVESTMENTS IN AN EXTENSION OF A1 FUNDING ROUND; 17/04/2018 – SecurView Unveils IDA 2.3 with Improved User Experience and New Features for Accelerating Cisco ISE Deployments; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 740,738 are held by Willis Investment Counsel. Mariner Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.08 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. Broderick Brian C has 51,495 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Naples Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.74% stake. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Ltd reported 18,800 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 383,885 shares stake. Pinnacle holds 0.79% or 644,044 shares in its portfolio. Edgestream Prns Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Newfocus Fin Group Lc reported 4.49% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Atlas Browninc reported 15,132 shares stake. Polaris Greystone Grp Limited holds 0.03% or 7,761 shares. St Johns Ltd Liability owns 26,004 shares. Srb, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 14,337 shares. Guardian Advisors Lp accumulated 0.11% or 15,125 shares. Connable Office holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 46,233 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Fortinet to Secure Canadian Government’s Perimeter Services – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Walmart, Alibaba and some big-name pot companies keep earnings season rolling – MarketWatch” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.18 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

More notable recent AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “2 Top Mexican Stocks to Consider Buying Now – The Motley Fool” on January 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil’s El Salvador deal rejected for paperwork – report – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Mexican Stocks That Should Benefit From the Recent Trade Agreement – Investorplace.com” on August 30, 2018. More interesting news about AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil urges regulator to split up Televisa – Seeking Alpha” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks Taking A Big Hit On Mexico Tariff Threat – Benzinga” with publication date: May 31, 2019.