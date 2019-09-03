Jolley Asset Management Has Raised Holding in Intel (INTC) by $4.28 Million; Crown Castle Intl (CCI) Shareholder Wedbush Securities Lowered Its Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 7.06 million shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 24/04/2018 – MoSys Announces New Bandwidth Engine® to Support Industrial Temperature Applications; 20/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Poulin On Partner Opportunities For AI In The Data Center And Optane’s Multibillion-Dollar Potential; 11/04/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF INTEL FOR “BACKSIDE SOURCE/DRAIN REPLACEMENT FOR SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES WITH; 27/04/2018 – Intel beat on both the top and bottom lines in the first quarter; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 06/04/2018 – The Daily Beast: @attackerman Although the Nat Intel Director said a “decision” was reached, sources say the course of the; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 21/05/2018 – Intel Finds Another Chip Exploit, Says Fix Already in Place; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Wedbush Securities Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (CCI) by 20.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc sold 3,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 13,060 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, down from 16,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $146.85. About 546,338 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Leisure Management has invested 0.83% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). New England Research & Mngmt reported 53,063 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Davenport & holds 0.1% or 145,715 shares. Ironwood Finance Ltd Llc owns 2,645 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Sky Investment Gru Lc reported 90,658 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut holds 75,001 shares. Girard Prtn stated it has 2.15% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Cardinal Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 377,235 shares. Northstar Grp, a New York-based fund reported 32,032 shares. Mountain Pacific Advisers Id invested 0.12% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.35% or 102,448 shares. Deprince Race Zollo Incorporated holds 470,857 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 15.56 million shares. Allstate has invested 0.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 9.17M shares stake.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Bancshares accumulated 0.14% or 16,769 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 3,931 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Farmers & Merchants invested in 0% or 183 shares. Piedmont Invest stated it has 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). First Manhattan Co has 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 1,377 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 554,012 shares. Ftb Inc stated it has 34 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tower Bridge invested in 8,845 shares. First Citizens Retail Bank Co holds 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 4,091 shares. Brown Advisory accumulated 484,563 shares. Thomas White Interest Limited stated it has 5,650 shares. 1.02M were reported by Duff & Phelps Investment Mgmt. 40,005 are owned by Smith Asset Mgmt Grp L P. London Company Of Virginia reported 1.78% stake. Massachusetts-based Middleton & Inc Ma has invested 0.05% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

