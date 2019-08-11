Jolley Asset Management Has Lowered Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Valuation Declined; Fiera Capital Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake by $3.33 Million; Market Valuation Rose

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 6.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 30,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 462,533 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.36 million, up from 432,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – MEDIA-Record $350 Mln Esports deal dissolved before it began- Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Fred Katayama: Exclusive: Comcast prepares to crash the party between Disney-Fox with an all-cash bid; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS ACQUIRING SKY IS A UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO BUY AN EXCEPTIONAL BRAND; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Earnings on Tap: Good Vibes for the ‘Catalyst’ — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Adj EPS 66c; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Colt Fast-Tracks the Delivery of New Services with Cisco Segment Routing and Ethernet VPN

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Muniyield Calif Fd (MYC) by 127,323 shares to 364,112 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7,431 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,742 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baltimore accumulated 98,741 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Dakota Wealth holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 68,975 shares. Credit Agricole S A has 0.59% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 338,910 were accumulated by Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Co. Schulhoff & Company holds 9,268 shares. Davidson Kempner Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 250,000 shares. First Mercantile Communication has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 2.04 million shares or 3.03% of their US portfolio. 24,786 were reported by Cap Mgmt Va. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Company Oh accumulated 0.22% or 3,113 shares. Ghp Investment Advsrs reported 52,293 shares stake. Cibc Bank Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 21,026 shares. Maple Capital Incorporated holds 5,581 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt owns 0.73% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.27M shares. Golub Group Ltd has invested 2.97% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aull And Monroe Investment Management holds 6,221 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 148,676 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Cim Investment Mangement invested 0.45% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Accuvest Glob Advisors reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Eagle Ridge Mgmt stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 325,498 shares. Wealthquest holds 0.12% or 5,912 shares. Summit Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 6,471 shares. Opus Mgmt has 1.45% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Azimuth Management Ltd Llc reported 1.93% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 69,238 are owned by Holderness. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc has 0.08% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Virtu Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Cypress Capital Management Llc has 3.84% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 384,293 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Company invested in 508,740 shares or 3.52% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

