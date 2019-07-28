Jolley Asset Management Has Lifted Its Intel (INTC) Position by $4.28 Million; Peapack (PGC) Stake Increased by Ejf Capital Llc

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Peapack (PGC) by 170.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 27,672 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 43,864 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, up from 16,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Peapack for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $555.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.51% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $28.56. About 46,616 shares traded. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) has declined 16.68% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corpora, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PGC); 27/04/2018 – Peapack Gladstone 1Q EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – Doug Kennedy, President and CEO of Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Addresses Recent Events Within the Banking Industry; 19/03/2018 Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Commercial Private Banker; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle is promoted to Executive Vice President, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 16/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Brydget Falk-Drigan as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer; 28/03/2018 – Timothy E. Doyle Is Promoted to Executive Vice Pres, Chief Risk Officer at Peapack-Gladstone Bank; 18/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires William C. Gascoigne to Lead its Professional Services Group; 27/04/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation Reports a Strong First Quarter and Declares Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Peapack-Gladstone Bank Hires Ron Andersen as Senior Managing Director, Comml Private Banker

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 1141.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 80,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 87,911 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, up from 7,079 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – Tesla Head of Autopilot Jim Keller Leaves to Join Intel; 08/05/2018 – DigiTimes: Intel reportedly suspends H310 supply on tight 14nm capacity; 12/03/2018 – BREAKING: GOP-led House Intel Committee finds ‘no evidence of collusion’ between Trump campaign and Russia; 26/04/2018 – Intel CEO Brian Krzanich dismissed investor concerns that functionality issues were causing 10-nanometer production delays; 19/03/2018 – Intel’s Bryant Would Serve as Chmn Until Conclusion of 2019 Annual Meeting if Electe; 12/03/2018 – March 12th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 02/04/2018 – BNO News: Apple plans to start using its own chips in Mac computers, replacing those from Intel, sources tell Bloomberg;; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXPECTING 2018 REVENUE OF $67.5 BILLION, UP $2.5 BILLION FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Ser, a Connecticut-based fund reported 91,485 shares. Sky Invest Group Limited Liability Corp reported 90,658 shares. Capital Planning Advsrs Limited Com owns 63,122 shares. Iowa-based At Retail Bank has invested 0.35% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Horizon Invests accumulated 16,827 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc holds 0.04% or 5,531 shares in its portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 97,909 shares. Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 1,709 shares. Skba Cap Mgmt Lc accumulated 305,920 shares. Factory Mutual Insurance invested 0.36% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Letko Brosseau And Associate Incorporated has invested 1.11% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Notis stated it has 3.52% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). First Fiduciary Inv Counsel reported 3.61% stake. Greenleaf Trust reported 98,562 shares stake. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC).

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $38.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shore Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SHBI) by 64,838 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 283,851 shares, and cut its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (NYSE:SNV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold PGC shares while 28 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 13.20 million shares or 1.06% less from 13.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,135 shares. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 95 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ejf Capital Limited Com owns 43,864 shares. Mendon holds 0.73% or 229,770 shares. Banc Funds holds 2.11% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 1.08M shares. Panagora Asset reported 5,102 shares. Moreover, Kbc Gru Nv has 0% invested in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC) for 4,240 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 86,344 shares. Strs Ohio reported 24,700 shares stake. Addison Company has 16,000 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,336 shares. Amer Intl Gp holds 0% or 11,938 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 3,941 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:PGC).