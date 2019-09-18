Jolley Asset Management Has Increased Avx New (AVX) Position by $383,040; Shares Declined; Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Stock Price Rose While Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Stake by $304,648

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Avx Corp New (AVX) by 8.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 23,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 292,202 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.85M, up from 268,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Avx Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $15.93. About 80,482 shares traded. AVX Corporation (NYSE:AVX) has declined 24.86% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.86% the S&P500. Some Historical AVX News: 14/05/2018 – AVX Celebrates the Continuing Success of the ChemCam on NASA’s Curiosity Rover, Which is Enabled in Part by 630 AVX; 17/05/2018 – AVX is Showcasing its Extended Portfolio of High-Performance Microwave & RF Solutions at IMS 2018; 03/04/2018 – AppViewX Brings in Enhanced Automation, Extended Cloud Support and Faster Troubleshooting in AVX 12.3 Release; 16/04/2018 – AVX to Present & Exhibit at the 2018 Components for Military & Space Electronics Conference & Exhibition; 04/04/2018 – AVX: A PACT TO BUY KUMATEC; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within AVX, American Railcar Industries, Banner, Monro Muffler Bra; 20/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 20 / 2018 – AVX Corporation (Olean Advanced Products) – Western Region; 25/04/2018 – AVX Corp 4Q EPS 19c; 04/04/2018 – AVX CORP – INCLUDED IN PURCHASE IS KUMATEC’S 50% INTEREST IN KUMATEC HYDROGEN GMBH CO. KG; 25/04/2018 – AVX 4Q ADJ EPS 19C

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 2.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,348 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.92% . The institutional investor held 59,511 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.47 million, up from 58,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $221.2. About 183,168 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 41.58% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.58% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q EPS $1.89; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 19/03/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC – SIGNED DEAL WITH SHENHUA NEW ENERGY CO. LTD TO PROVIDE 2 HYDROGEN DISPENSERS TO HYDROGEN FUELING STATION PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Net $416.4M; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.89; 08/05/2018 – Air Products at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Air Products: Technology Center to Be Fully Operational in 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold APD shares while 312 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 184.28 million shares or 1.85% less from 187.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $4.54 million activity.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $155.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21,829 shares to 57,937 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.56 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 12 investors sold AVX shares while 36 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 42.18 million shares or 2.66% more from 41.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.