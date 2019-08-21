Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166 as Share Price Declined; Broad Run Investment Management Cut Its Stake in Autozone (AZO) by $457,728

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $48.72. About 10.24 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Net $2.69B; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Systems is pulling all online ads from YouTube due to fears of the ads appearing on sensitive content on the platform; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Maria Martinez Exec VP, Chief Customer Experience Officer; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 17/04/2018 – China Unicom Teams with Cisco to Enable Cloud + Network Synergy with Segment Routing; 10/05/2018 – FORMER CISCO CEO JOHN CHAMBERS JOINS BLOOM ENERGY BOARD; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers

Broad Run Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broad Run Investment Management Llc sold 447 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 6,522 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.68 million, down from 6,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broad Run Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $1086.41. About 189,995 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 07/05/2018 – Goldman Adds AutoZone And McDonald’s To Its Conviction List — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 EPS, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 12.49 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual EPS reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 32,801 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Merian (Uk) holds 0.06% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 6,856 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 515 shares. Tobam, a France-based fund reported 60,528 shares. Truepoint Incorporated has invested 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Loomis Sayles & Company LP has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). 281 were reported by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group Inc Ltd Llc. Spark Investment Management Ltd Liability Co reported 4,300 shares. Thomas White Intl Limited invested 0.27% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Belgium-based Kbc Grp Inc Nv has invested 0.18% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership holds 13 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) reported 269 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 2.98% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 630,540 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank accumulated 1.08% or 318,170 shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 3.16 million shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 140,832 shares. South Dakota Council holds 0.04% or 31,000 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs holds 262,805 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc reported 39,640 shares stake. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 0.98% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Main Street Rech Limited Co owns 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 36,732 shares. 336,369 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co Incorporated. Epoch Investment Prtnrs accumulated 4.05 million shares. Signature Estate And Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 473,348 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Brave Asset Management Inc accumulated 23,550 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Bbr Ptnrs Ltd Com holds 8,824 shares. Everett Harris Ca, a California-based fund reported 14,708 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.