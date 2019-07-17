Jolley Asset Management Has Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166; Share Value Rose; Bbt Capital Management Lowered Stake in Toll Brothers (TOL) by $718,776 as Stock Rose

Bbt Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) by 59.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbt Capital Management Llc sold 19,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,734 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $497,000, down from 33,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbt Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Toll Brothers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $37.18. About 968,323 shares traded. Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) has declined 9.68% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.11% the S&P500. Some Historical TOL News: 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers Reports FY 2018 2nd Qtr Results; 22/05/2018 – Toll Brothers 2Q EPS 72c; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROS CEO SEES POTENTIAL TO DOUBLE MULTIFAMILY BUSINESS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Toll Brothers Inc; 22/05/2018 – Homebuilders lower as Toll Brothers warns on cost pressure; 22/05/2018 – TOLL BROTHERS INC TOL.N – SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN OF BETWEEN 23.75% AND 24.25% OF REVENUES; 13/03/2018 – Wendell E. Pritchett Elected to Toll Brothers’ Board of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Toll Brothers Announces Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Toll Brothers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TOL); 22/05/2018 – STATE AND LOCAL TAX DEDUCTION HASN’T HURT SALES: TOLL BROS’ CEO

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $57.62. About 11.50 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 30/05/2018 – FTC: 20181274: Permira VI L.P. 1; Cisco Systems, Inc; 10/05/2018 – US needs to do more to support start-ups, says ex-Cisco CEO John Chambers; 06/03/2018 – Former Head of Cisco Investment International Joins Seraphim Capital, the Leading Space Tech VC; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Expenses Were $4.6 Billion

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.55 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold TOL shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 112.87 million shares or 3.00% less from 116.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Ltd reported 441,667 shares. Parkside Financial Bank holds 11 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Co reported 45,422 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Amp Cap Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 10,091 shares stake. Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership holds 0.07% or 4.73 million shares. Sei Investments Company reported 61,209 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0.27% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Alpine Woods Investors Ltd Co holds 0.14% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) or 17,600 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Glenmede Na has invested 0% in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). 6.16 million were reported by World Invsts. Moreover, Element Capital Management Llc has 0.02% invested in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL). Jane Street Ltd reported 43,765 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.66% stake.

Analysts await Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 30.16% or $0.38 from last year’s $1.26 per share. TOL’s profit will be $126.60M for 10.56 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual earnings per share reported by Toll Brothers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.15% EPS growth.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $441,920 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.21 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

