Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Qualcomm (QCOM) Position by $1.66 Million; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Holding by $3.49 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $78.41. About 5.34 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm 2Q EPS 80c; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR PAUL JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO QUALCOMM; 22/03/2018 – China blames U.S. for staggering trade surplus as tariffs loom; 15/03/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobii and Qualcomm Collaborate to Bring Eye Tracking to Mobile VR/AR Headsets; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm to Reconvene Stockholders Meeting in San Diego; 13/03/2018 – Boston Metro: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to U.S; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Growth Depends on NXP Acquisition, Says Synovus Trust’s Morgan (Video)

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 38.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 26,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,168 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.65 million, down from 68,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 09/04/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Open-Sources Original File Manager From the 1990s So It Can Run On Windows 10 (theverge.com); 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Rev $26.8B; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 18/04/2018 – CloudHealth Technologies Announces Support for Microsoft Azure Reserved Virtual Machine Instances; 17/05/2018 – Even multibillionaires like Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates have their weaknesses; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH; 17/05/2018 – Abry Partners Merges NexusTek with Breakthrough Technology Group; 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Platinum Invest Mngmt Ltd holds 0.08% or 25,835 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Company accumulated 900,904 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Blue Chip has invested 3.95% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha accumulated 437,305 shares. Century accumulated 2.35% or 17.63M shares. Axiom Intl Invsts Limited Liability Corporation De holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.04 million shares. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 92,247 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt owns 5.68% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 88,419 shares. West Oak Cap Lc stated it has 10,600 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Moreover, Vanguard Grp Inc Inc has 3.09% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 63,637 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Com has 3.63M shares. Amer Economic Planning Gp Incorporated Adv reported 4,435 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 2.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sigma Inv Counselors invested in 1.07% or 67,676 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 49,107 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Community Natl Bank Na holds 0.12% or 8,426 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management accumulated 9.75 million shares or 0.45% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement System owns 0.35% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 1.81M shares. Interocean Cap Ltd accumulated 316,894 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Limited Liability Com invested in 243,450 shares. Homrich Berg owns 3,984 shares. Tortoise Inv Limited reported 334 shares stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.22M shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. F&V Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,920 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 1.46% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 498,578 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 322,755 shares. 54,463 were reported by Scotia Inc.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.64 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.