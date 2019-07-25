Jolley Asset Management Has Cut Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166; Shares Rose; Stonebridge Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by $619,930

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 223.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc bought 13,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 19,082 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $910,000, up from 5,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.09% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 31.85M shares traded or 141.31% up from the average. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE INC SAYS COMPANY ENTERED INTO A CLINICAL TRIAL COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB; 24/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Tue, 4/24/2018, 6:00 PM; 07/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018 (BMY); 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 20/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Fri, 4/20/2018, 8:00 PM; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/05/2018 – Roche’s Tecentriq meets targets in lung cancer trial; 16/04/2018 – #AACR18: Bristol-Myers tunes out static, broadcasts impressive results for Opdivo/Yervoy lung cancer combo $BMY $MRK; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 16/04/2018 – Janssen, Bristol-Myers to Advance Next-Generation Therapy for Cardiovascular Diseases

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 11.55M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco CFO Kramer: Back to Growth in Campus Networking — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Operating Income Was $3.1 Billion; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Declared and Paid Cash Div of 33c/Share, or $1.6 Billion, in 3Q; 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 18.87 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State invested in 2.05% or 369,524 shares. Us Bank De invested in 3.98 million shares. Umb Natl Bank N A Mo holds 177,424 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Moreover, Northstar Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corp has 2.23% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Interocean Ltd Company invested in 2.31% or 460,236 shares. 2.79 million are held by Rothschild Communication Asset Management Us Inc. Peak Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 181,910 shares for 3.34% of their portfolio. 332,273 were accumulated by Edgar Lomax Va. Jefferies Group Ltd Company reported 2,014 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0.7% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 20.21M shares. Hendershot Invests owns 70,564 shares for 1.31% of their portfolio. Janney Management Lc holds 1.65% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 586,166 shares. Torray Ltd reported 2.22% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comml Bank Of Stockton has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Trust Company has 176,715 shares.

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc, which manages about $462.82M and $273.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12,042 shares to 195,112 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Elec Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,135 shares, and cut its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc Com (NYSE:VAR).