Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) as Share Price Rose; Welch & Forbes Upped Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $569,600 as Market Value Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone 2019 Rumor: Here’s The Feature Must-Have for Next Year, According to Apple; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS REWORKING DEAL WITH MAJOR RECORD LABELS IN 2016 AND 2017 IMPROVED SPOTIFY GROSS MARGINS 700 BASIS POINTS; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Calls for Privacy Regulation; 21/03/2018 – T&G GLOBAL LTD TGG.NZ – TODAY ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR SALE OF ITS SMALL FORMAT POUCH ASSETS IN NELSON TO NZ APPLE PRODUCTS LIMITED; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 01/05/2018 – APPLE: AIRPODS ARE ‘RUNAWAY HIT’, WORKING HARD TO MEET DEMAND; 28/03/2018 – Apple refused to give access citing issues of data privacy and encryption. The case was dropped after a third party was able to unlock the phone; 01/04/2018 – Teachers weigh in on Apple’s push for more iPads in school. Via @verge:; 19/03/2018 – TOKYO — Chinese memory chip manufacturers pose no serious threat yet to established players, Micron Technology CEO Sanjay Mehrotra said, citing high barriers to entry for aspiring global suppliers

Welch & Forbes Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 3.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch & Forbes Llc bought 320 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 9,018 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06M, up from 8,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch & Forbes Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 08/03/2018 – Uber has hired top Amazon voice exec to head product as Daniel Graf departs Assaf Ronen has been running the e-commerce giant’s voice shopping efforts; 04/04/2018 – FLIPKART BOARD SAID TO HAVE GIVEN NOD TO ENGAGE W/ AMAZON: TOI; 07/05/2018 – According to one analyst, Amazon could get big enough to take 10% of all retail sales by 2020; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is interested in developing technologies targeted to aging populations; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 02/05/2018 – Amazon has offered to purchase a 60 percent stake in Flipkart; 16/04/2018 – AMAZON BUSINESS IS SAID TO SHELVE PLAN TO SELL DRUGS: CNBC; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 06/04/2018 – Cato-at-Liberty: Jeff Bezos and the Big Chill

Welch & Forbes Llc, which manages about $3.95 billion and $3.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,525 shares to 741,409 shares, valued at $103.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 12,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 728,274 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,465 are held by Cipher Capital Lp. Junto Mngmt Ltd Partnership owns 21,310 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 2.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Richard Bernstein Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 0.7% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,127 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eagleclaw Capital Managment Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.68% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Baldwin Management Lc owns 1,810 shares or 0.97% of their US portfolio. Hillman holds 12.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 15,475 shares. Connable Office holds 3,026 shares. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 52,707 shares or 3.81% of all its holdings. Trb Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 6,100 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Company reported 40,079 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs stated it has 866 shares. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.82% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Glynn Capital Management Ltd Liability accumulated 23,454 shares. Ems LP holds 6.5% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 48,610 shares.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Betting on Bezos and Amazon Stock Is a Winning Strategy – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Amazon Earnings: What to Watch – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Analysts Aren’t Shaken By Amazon’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Headed Above $200 – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “EU Announces Antitrust Investigation Against Amazon – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advantage owns 979 shares. Bailard reported 176,404 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Ny owns 21,420 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Fosun Int Limited invested in 10,157 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Knightsbridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 6.51% or 44,870 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc holds 0.14% or 15,973 shares. Schwerin Boyle Cap Mgmt has invested 3.02% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Argyle reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Atwood And Palmer invested 2.07% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 11.41M shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability accumulated 444,615 shares. Dt Investment Ltd Liability Com holds 1,679 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Jlb & Assoc holds 3.13% or 78,016 shares in its portfolio. Coho Ltd holds 0.01% or 1,627 shares. Fayez Sarofim And holds 4.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.68M shares.