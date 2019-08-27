Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $1.81 Million; As Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose, Solus Alternative Asset Management LP Upped Holding by $6.86 Million

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 992,947 shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 91.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp bought 457,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 957,554 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Solus Alternative Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.77% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $19.26. About 91,739 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 5,069 shares. Moreover, Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.37% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 261,468 shares. Amg Comml Bank invested in 59,581 shares. Marathon Management stated it has 14,060 shares. Telemark Asset Mngmt Lc holds 1.00 million shares. Caprock Incorporated holds 0.12% or 14,208 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 287,463 shares. Gotham Asset Lc reported 771,711 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Tru owns 4,752 shares. Cambridge Investment stated it has 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). North Star Inv Management reported 7,837 shares. Wg Shaheen & Assocs Dba Whitney & has invested 0.62% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Renaissance Technologies Limited Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinnacle Fincl Ptnrs holds 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 27,899 shares. Saybrook Nc has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

