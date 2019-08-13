Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) by $1.81 Million as Stock Price Declined; Private Wealth Partners Has Decreased Its Stryker (SYK) Position by $424,141; Stock Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 9.38M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Private Wealth Partners Llc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 2.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Wealth Partners Llc sold 2,153 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 74,627 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74M, down from 76,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $2.33 during the last trading session, reaching $219.52. About 526,728 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – REG-Stryker announces organizational changes: Lonny J. Carpenter to retire; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga (S/M); Catalog Number: 0400-810-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Zipper Toga, Regular; Catalog number: 0400-830-000 Sterile personal; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 23/04/2018 – DJ Stryker Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYK); 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- Advanced Cement Mixing (ACM) Kit w/ Femoral Breakaway Nozzle & Prox. Med; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- 1. Femoral Canal Pressurizer without Hub, Medium, Blue, Product Number:

Private Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $794.14 million and $608.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,428 shares to 176,868 shares, valued at $33.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 238,305 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79 million for 28.88 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.