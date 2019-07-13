Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $304,479 as Stock Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Rose, Principal Financial Group Cut Its Position

Principal Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc sold 269,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.04 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703.96M, down from 5.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $356.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.15% or $5.81 during the last trading session, reaching $134.3. About 17.54M shares traded or 148.51% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Investor Conference Call on First-Quarter Results; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP & COMMERCIALIZE BRISTOL-MYERS’ FACTOR XIA INHIBITOR, BMS-986177; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Joseph Wolk to Succeed Caruso as CFO; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42 million, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google:; 09/05/2018 – This former Facebook executive sees Apple as a massive generator of cash, but thinks the company may be slipping on the innovation side; 23/05/2018 – While Apple has been focusing on software, only 30 percent of the services business comes from subscription revenue, according to Gene Munster; 01/05/2018 – Apple is returning more cash than any company ever; 23/04/2018 – Apple Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Services Rev $9.19B; 04/05/2018 – Apple is one of the few tech companies that fits into Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy. #AllThingsBuffett; 07/05/2018 – MUNGER LIKENS BITCOIN TO OSCAR WILDE’S DEFINITION OF FOX HUNTING, CALLING IT “THE PURSUIT OF THE UNEATABLE BY THE UNSPEAKABLE”; 28/03/2018 – Andy Dane Carter’s Unlocked Now Web Series Debuts on e360tv this April to Stream on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and More

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Principal Exchange Traded Fd by 18,007 shares to 52,006 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Terreno Rlty Corp (NYSE:TRNO) by 432,198 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.70M shares, and has risen its stake in Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 13.87 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 65,142 were accumulated by Taurus Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De holds 42,956 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Schaller Invest Grp Inc Incorporated Inc holds 2,703 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Company reported 5.97% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btr Cap Mgmt invested in 1.97% or 73,154 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 1.65M shares. Brown Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,437 shares. Cypress Asset Tx reported 2.19% stake. Howland Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 151,346 shares. 155,486 are held by Nuance Invs Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp has 0.07% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 9,927 shares. Karpus Management accumulated 2,375 shares. Icm Asset Mngmt Wa holds 1.1% or 10,200 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Ltd invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Letko Brosseau And Associate Inc has invested 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 100,695 were reported by Cobblestone Advsr Limited New York. Martin And Company Inc Tn accumulated 1.57% or 27,409 shares. First Western Cap reported 3.46% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 0.29% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Company owns 687,980 shares for 5.16% of their portfolio. London Co Of Virginia holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.52 million shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct holds 34,896 shares. Invesco stated it has 2.93% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wedgewood Invsts Inc Pa owns 2,132 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt reported 10,967 shares. Tortoise Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 13,446 shares or 0.67% of their US portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 1.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ci Invs Incorporated invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Roberts Glore And Co Il has invested 2.67% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Com has 0.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 511,688 shares.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.