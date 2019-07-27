Jolley Asset Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $304,479; Stock Price Rose; Lyon Street Capital Has Decreased Stake in Mitek Sys (MITK) as Valuation Declined

Lyon Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc (MITK) by 71.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lyon Street Capital Llc sold 104,783 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 40,884 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, down from 145,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lyon Street Capital Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $411.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.69% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $10.32. About 674,077 shares traded or 35.85% up from the average. Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) has risen 21.16% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.73% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 09/03/2018 – Mitek Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 17/05/2018 – MiTek and OZCO, the Leader of the Ornamental Wood Ties Hardware Category, Launch New “Project Explorer” App; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 24/04/2018 – Mitek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – VASCO to Demonstrate Innovation in Risk Analytics, Mobile Onboarding and Blockchain Technology at RSA Conference 2018; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Rev $14.3M

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Taboola Signs Deal With ZTE to Create Android Rival to Apple News; 23/03/2018 – Business Report: Rumour has it: Apple to debug sneaky Siri; 10/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs and Apple Plan to Offer a New Credit Card; 30/05/2018 – China Apple Market Report 2018 – Analysis And Forecast To 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market. Chromebooks represented about 60 percent of the U.S. K-12 school market last year; 23/04/2018 – EU: Concerned Apple May Access Sensitive Data About Customers of Music-Streaming Rivals; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 24/05/2018 – To lure millennials, Apple, Ikea and Uber are pushing branded credit cards; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 04/04/2018 – Apple Working on Touchless Control, Curved Screen for IPhones (Video)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold MITK shares while 28 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 18.42 million shares or 15.16% more from 15.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 432 were accumulated by Tower Capital Ltd (Trc). Lyon Street Cap Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 40,884 shares. Water Island Limited Com reported 15,500 shares. M&T State Bank stated it has 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% or 14,250 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paw Capital holds 4.36% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) or 360,000 shares. American Int Inc has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 69,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability accumulated 45,444 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 42 shares. Manufacturers Life The has invested 0% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). Jane Street Gru holds 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 11,809 shares. Gradient Invests Lc accumulated 145 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Old National State Bank In reported 148,425 shares. Lucas Mngmt has 30,947 shares. Edgewood Management Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 139,931 shares. Middleton & Company Ma invested in 127,413 shares. Jp Marvel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 3.5% or 56,797 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). The Louisiana-based Summit Financial Wealth Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 1.31% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). British Columbia Invest Management Corp reported 1.85% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Mechanics Natl Bank Tru Department has 2.06% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gibraltar Mgmt has 8.59% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Riverpark Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 6.45% or 78,215 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr invested in 0.67% or 5,955 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,200 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP reported 17.08M shares stake. Banque Pictet Cie has invested 1.74% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23 million and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.