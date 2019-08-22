Jolley Asset Management Decreased Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Shares Declined; Salient Trust Company Lta Has Lifted Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) as Share Value Rose

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $48.15. About 11.74M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 22/05/2018 – AppDynamics Unveils AppDynamics for SAP, Extending Business Transaction Tracing to SAP Environments; 17/05/2018 – Tech Down After Cisco Outlook — Tech Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 04/04/2018 – CSCO: Cisco said to bid to buy Zscaler before IPO, Bloomberg say

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 3,814 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 96,569 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72 million, up from 92,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 3.29 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 13/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $1.61B TO DATE; 25/05/2018 – Netflix is Now as Big as Disney; 09/03/2018 – Here’s a bird’s eye view of Disney’s new Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 23/05/2018 – Dealbook: Comcast Confirms That It May Challenge Disney Over Fox: DealBook Briefing; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES AVENGERS OPENING WEEKEND IN $225M-$240M RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Shareholders Elect 10 Directors at The Walt Disney Company Annual Meeting; 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Capital Management has invested 0.77% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Laffer Investments reported 36,836 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors Incorporated owns 6,606 shares. Maplelane Cap Ltd holds 664,800 shares or 2.06% of its portfolio. Zuckerman Inv Group Lc reported 5,409 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 277,487 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Barton Invest Mgmt has invested 0.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Ameriprise Fincl reported 4.52 million shares. Shapiro Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 932,727 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Co stated it has 5,939 shares. Joel Isaacson And Company Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 20,636 shares. Cap Invsts holds 0% or 61,457 shares. Sky Grp Inc Limited Co has 0.32% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 7,753 shares. Myriad Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 130,000 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company owns 5,185 shares.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hulu Is Rapidly Becoming a Force in Pay-TV – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Trouble In the Magic Kingdom? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Fundamental Analysis Of Disney – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 97,358 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Company accumulated 2.26 million shares or 1% of the stock. Longer Invs holds 51,075 shares or 3.26% of its portfolio. Cambridge owns 580,908 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Limited Com, Louisiana-based fund reported 9,391 shares. Kistler stated it has 0.34% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ledyard Commercial Bank reported 2.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Centre Asset Mngmt Limited Co owns 142,900 shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Portland Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 5,158 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv accumulated 0.36% or 23,593 shares. Hengehold Management Limited Liability reported 5,642 shares. Loudon Invest Mngmt Lc owns 120,270 shares. Carlson Cap Management invested in 0.08% or 6,251 shares. American Century invested in 11.01 million shares.