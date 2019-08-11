Jolley Asset Management Decreased Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Stock Value Declined; Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shareholder Advisors Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Stock Declined

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $224.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS INITIATED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN IN 3Q; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 17/05/2018 – Tech Today: Debating Cisco, Dropbox Versus Google, Liking Teradata — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 23/03/2018 – Cisco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 47.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 9,724 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 10,593 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, down from 20,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $215.19. About 640,944 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST SAYS PALO VERDE 3 RESTARTS AFTER REFUELING OUTAGE; 16/05/2018 – OPAQ Networks to Co-Present Session with Channel Partner on Security-as-a-Service at Palo Alto lgnite ‘18 USA; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300 Million Cash; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 23/04/2018 – LIGHT STREET’S KACHER PITCHES PALO ALTO NETWORKS LONNG AT SOHN; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – Medigate Announces Medical Device Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Rice Hall James Assocs Ltd owns 58,789 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 1.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Welch Forbes Lc reported 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Btim holds 1.56M shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Inc (Nb Ca) holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 49,974 shares. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.63% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hartline Inv stated it has 0.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hexavest invested in 1.78M shares. First Comml Bank Of Hutchinson reported 5,535 shares. Kessler Inv Group Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc, Texas-based fund reported 237,839 shares. 33,686 were reported by Hugh Johnson Advisors Ltd Liability Com. First Republic Inc owns 0.98% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.48 million shares. Peoples Ser holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 37,980 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 17.48 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81 million and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 46,258 shares to 203,808 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 5,154 shares in the quarter, for a total of 204,178 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).