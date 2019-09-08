Jolley Asset Management Decreased Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166; Vontobel Asset Management Boosted Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $9.46 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 5,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 243,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447.57 million, up from 238,734 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $875.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $7.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.51. About 2.50 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 400 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON PRIME HEAD GREG GREELEY JOINS AIRBNB AS HOMES PRESIDENT; 17/04/2018 – Drift Announces $60M Series C Led by Sequoia; Aims to Build the Amazon for B2B; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 13/03/2018 – Amazon will be a ‘major disruptive force’ to live sports rights in the next few years; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Heavy Spending to Keep Amazon at Bay Comes at a Cost; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Isn’t the Only Retail Giant Trying to Remake Health Care; 12/03/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon to bring its voice assistant Alexa to many business settings – Axios; 29/04/2018 – Commentary: Amazon is straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’; 15/05/2018 – TUDOR BOOSTED NXPI, COL, AMZN, TWX, C IN 1Q: 13F

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39M, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 16.47 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Sale of Cisco SPVSS Business to Permira Approved by Cisco’s Board; 13/05/2018 – Sonic Foundry Announces Migration Program for Cisco TCS and Former Polycom RealPresence Media Suite Customers; 10/05/2018 – Former Cisco CEO John Chambers Joins Bloom Energy Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 06/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: D&H Launches Cisco Meraki Channel Program To Help Partners Capture ‘Vast’ SMB Revenue Opportunity; 09/05/2018 – Yacktman Adds Amerco, Cuts Cisco, Buys More Reading: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on; 02/04/2018 – NHS Introduces New Name and Logo as “Merakey”

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19 billion and $12.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 1.58M shares to 10,099 shares, valued at $805,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 721,769 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.84M shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 earnings per share, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.06 billion for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

