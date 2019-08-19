Jolley Asset Management Decreased Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $319,166; Kulicke & Soffa Inds (KLIC) Shareholder Hbk Investments LP Lowered Its Holding by $708,070

Hbk Investments LP decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc (KLIC) by 40.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hbk Investments LP sold 32,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 46,452 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.03M, down from 78,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hbk Investments LP who had been investing in Kulicke & Soffa Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $20.84. About 193,367 shares traded. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) has declined 13.95% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KLIC News: 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Finalizes Second Quarter 2018 Results; 10/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Sees 2Q Net $36M; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q EPS 51c; 17/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kulicke; 01/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa Reschedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Call; 30/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa: Management Determined It to Be a Misappropriation of Company Assets; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke; 10/04/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A, Superior Uniform Group, Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Tele; 31/05/2018 – Kulicke & Soffa 2Q Rev $221.8M; 18/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws By Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.5. About 22.43M shares traded or 4.03% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter Brokerage invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Howard Capital Management holds 29,346 shares. 64,819 are held by Rmb Capital Management Ltd. Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 856,383 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 27.34 million shares. Portland Glob Ltd Liability Com reported 5,158 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealthtrust Axiom invested 2.95% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Menlo Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 138,953 shares or 5.34% of all its holdings. Minneapolis Port Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5.69% or 759,093 shares. Rmsincerbeaux Ltd Liability invested in 42,100 shares. Opus Cap Gru Limited holds 25,415 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 1,310 shares. West Virginia-based City Com has invested 1.39% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hikari Power accumulated 103,900 shares or 0.59% of the stock.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold KLIC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 56.55 million shares or 0.42% more from 56.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 9 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Com reported 16,585 shares. Price T Rowe Md invested in 0% or 35,700 shares. Petrus Trust Lta stated it has 0.05% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Shell Asset Mngmt Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). 9,336 are held by Point72 Asset Management Lp. Arrowstreet Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 989,414 shares. Globeflex LP reported 0.17% stake. Vanguard Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC). Credit Suisse Ag holds 57,133 shares. 52,100 are owned by Virginia Retirement System Et Al. Goldman Sachs reported 528,252 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 24,700 shares. 82,795 are owned by Systematic Finance Limited Partnership. Fairfax Fin Can stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

