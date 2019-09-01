Jolley Asset Management Cut Stake in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $319,166; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Suvretta Capital Management Raised Its Position by $112.06 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Suvretta Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suvretta Capital Management Llc bought 709,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $273.19 million, up from 1.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suvretta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 29/05/2018 – Salesforce Grows the Old-fashioned Way — Heard on the Street; 26/04/2018 – Marriott Intl Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-built Industry Solutions; 28/03/2018 – Pegasystems Appoints Pat Dwyer as North American Vice President of Sales for Communications, Media, and Consumer Services; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 25/05/2018 – Salesforce Grants Equity Awards Under Its Inducement Equity Incentive Plan; 20/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 12/03/2018 – The Scientist Behind Salesforce’s AI Push; 05/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: Salesforce $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 6,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 99,797 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.39 million, down from 105,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Suvretta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $998.31 million and $3.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 406,200 shares to 652,100 shares, valued at $93.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Secs Group reported 39,929 shares. Moore Cap Lp accumulated 150,000 shares or 0.73% of the stock. The New York-based Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Oakmont Corp accumulated 4.5% or 202,005 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.39% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Smithfield has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.24% or 102,135 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Il reported 0.19% stake. Hbk Invs LP holds 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 5,359 shares. Barrett Asset Management Limited invested in 0% or 200 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 188,266 shares or 2.19% of their US portfolio. Boston Family Office Ltd Liability holds 0.43% or 24,871 shares. Central Asset Investments Mgmt Hldgs (Hk) Limited stated it has 10,900 shares or 4.83% of all its holdings. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 814,193 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Girard Prtnrs Ltd has invested 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wespac Advisors Limited Com reported 66,299 shares. Boys Arnold & invested 0.57% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mairs & Power Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 37,184 shares. Private Harbour Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 3.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Counsel Inc invested in 4.35% or 219,634 shares. Greenwood Capital Ltd reported 222,359 shares. Vision Cap has invested 0.58% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Roundview Cap Ltd Liability stated it has 8,548 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fiduciary Trust invested in 941,446 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Beacon Fin Gru accumulated 142,466 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 164,465 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.02% or 49,645 shares. 156,723 are owned by Narwhal Capital Mgmt. The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Management Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.76% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).