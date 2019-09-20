Jolley Asset Management Cut Qualcomm (QCOM) Holding as Valuation Declined; Ford Motor Co (F) Shareholder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Position

Jolley Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 27.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc sold 21,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 57,937 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.41M, down from 79,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $94.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $77.8. About 3.17 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 15/03/2018 – Qualcomm Investors Urged to Vote for Broadcom Board Picks in Protest; 23/03/2018 – Six Qualcomm Directors, Including CEO, Get Less Than 50% Re-Election Vote–Update; 16/04/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm’s future stuck on slow boat to China; 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Science & Tech Adds Microsemi, Exits Qualcomm; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – “WELL POSITIONED TO DRIVE THE GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION OF 5G”; 12/03/2018 – KPBS News: BREAKING: President #Trump is blocking Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of Qualcomm on national security; 07/03/2018 – HAYMAN’S BASS SAID U.S. CAN’T LET QUALCOMM/AVGO DEAL GO THROUGH; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom Drops Qualcomm Bid (Video); 06/03/2018 – US security panel’s rare warning deals crushing blow to Qualcomm takeover

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Motor Co (F) by 13.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 412,075 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.22M, up from 362,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Motor Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.3. About 17.12M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS OF ABOUT $500 MLN; 07/03/2018 – U.S. senators call new hearing on Takata auto air bag inflators; 26/03/2018 – The move follows introductions of other off-road versions of pickup trucks, such as the Ford Raptor and Chevrolet Colorado ZR2; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS SHUTDOWN TO ADVERSERLY IMPACT ‘NEAR TERM’ RESULTS; 19/04/2018 – State Dept: Assistant Secretary of State Dr. Christopher A. Ford To Head U.S. Delegation of the NPT Preparatory Committee 2018; 03/04/2018 – Automakers’ March U.S. sales rise, lifted by strong economy; 25/04/2018 – Ford 1Q Pre-Tax Operating Profit of $2.2B; 04/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-U.S.-China trade war could hit German automakers, plus Tesla, Ford; 09/05/2018 – Trading News: Red light: Ford facing hold-ups at China ports amid trade friction; 19/03/2018 – INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the Brexit transition deal between UK and EU

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 35.36 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Goelzer Invest owns 205,585 shares or 1.44% of their US portfolio. Intact Mngmt reported 156,800 shares. Howard Cap Mngmt invested 0.12% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 1.14 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 3,859 shares. Washington holds 8,427 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Boys Arnold & reported 19,460 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability holds 0.21% or 39,400 shares. First Mercantile Tru holds 10,548 shares. Gw Henssler & Assoc Limited invested 1.64% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Alexandria Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,007 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 163,489 shares stake. Franklin Res has invested 0.03% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Essex Financial Services Inc stated it has 3,477 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 59 investors sold F shares while 240 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 272 raised stakes. 1.89 billion shares or 2.91% more from 1.83 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Menta Capital, a California-based fund reported 103,992 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.16% or 6.36M shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Stadion Money Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 2.08M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4.16 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.29% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Cornerstone Inv Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 200,815 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Holding owns 0.14% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 15.08 million shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc reported 143,556 shares. Trust Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 13,459 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers reported 6.85 million shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.07% or 30.50M shares. Florida-based Naples Glob Llc has invested 0.05% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Amp Invsts reported 1.10M shares.