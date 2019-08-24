Jolley Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB); Churchill Downs (CHDN) Shares Rose While Barr E S & Co Has Lifted Position

Barr E S & Co increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 199.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barr E S & Co bought 21,736 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The hedge fund held 32,654 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, up from 10,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barr E S & Co who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.19% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $121.29. About 223,266 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 01/05/2018 – Ram Showcases Limited-edition 2019 Ram 1500 Kentucky Derby Truck at the 144th ‘Run for the Roses®’ as Brand Continues its ‘Off; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 28/03/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Official Menu Of The 144th Kentucky Derby®; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 07/05/2018 – Briefing.com: $CHDN: Churchill Downs reports all-sources on the Kentucky Derby Day program totaled $225.7 million, an 8%

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 170.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 42,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 66,906 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, up from 24,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 13.43 million shares traded or 30.80% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited Half-year Report; 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA IN QTR DRIVEN BY RAMP-UP OF ACTIVITY IN CANADA AND HIGHER DRILLING GROUP ACTIVITY IN NORTH AMERICA, AMONG OTHERS; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 04/04/2018 – HAL, SLB: At press conference unveiling new oil and gas discovery in #Bahrain. 1bilion barrel discovery. Light oil and gas discovered; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 21/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Presque Isle Downs & Casino Celebrates Grand Opening of BetAmerica Sportsbook – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call Invitation – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Gaming Segment to Aid Churchill Downs (CHDN) in Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: Churchill Downs (CHDN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Barr E S & Co, which manages about $978.77 million and $965.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 15,096 shares to 213,797 shares, valued at $23.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group Lp (NYSE:BX) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,828 shares, and cut its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maverick Capital Limited, Texas-based fund reported 116,550 shares. Hl Fincl Limited Liability Com invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Great West Life Assurance Co Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Element Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 1.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Barclays Public Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 41,248 shares. Guggenheim Llc holds 0.01% or 18,561 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt owns 2,749 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0.07% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Liability stated it has 2,358 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameritas Invest Prns invested in 0.1% or 23,765 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York reported 4,903 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated reported 900 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 16,144 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

Jolley Asset Management Llc, which manages about $208.23M and $138.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,022 shares to 99,797 shares, valued at $5.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.