Jolley Asset Management Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $304,479; Chesley Taft & Associates Lowered Visa (V) Holding by $357,240

Chesley Taft & Associates Llc decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc sold 2,290 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 143,158 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.36M, down from 145,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $401.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $179.05. About 5.15M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 04/04/2018 – New York Pushes JPMorgan, BofA, Visa to Reconsider Gun-Sale Risk; 11/05/2018 – Peeks Social Commences Next Phase of Visa Card Program; 25/04/2018 – VISA SEES YEAR ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH AT HIGH-20’S, SAW MID-20’S; 06/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -letter; 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY CROSS-BORDER VOLUME GROWTH, ON A CONSTANT-DOLLAR BASIS, WAS 11% FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visa’s Profit Rises Sixfold as Card Spending Growth Continues; 25/04/2018 – VISA – FOR UPCOMING WORLD CUP IN RUSSIA, EXPECT MORE THAN 550 BANK AND MERCHANT PARTNERS TO UTILIZE FEE FOR SPONSORSHIP – CONF CALL; 25/03/2018 – Czech Visa Application Centres Launched in Changsha, Jinan, and Fuzhou in P.R. China; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean

Jolley Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jolley Asset Management Llc bought 1,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 23,264 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 21,653 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jolley Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/03/2018 – New York Post: Apple is working on a crumb-resistant keyboard; 09/03/2018 – NEW VERSION OF MEDALS OF WAR FEATURED BY APPLE; 18/05/2018 – ZHENGZHOU REQUIRES 15% MARGIN OF APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT; 14/05/2018 – Apple supplier Foxconn posts 14.5 pct drop in first-quarter net profit; 19/03/2018 – Apple Said to Have Secret Display Manufacturing Facility in California (Video); 05/04/2018 – Apple has a new 2019 plan for its most powerful Mac yet – and the stakes are especially high; 17/05/2018 – Apple and Its Rivals Bet Their Futures on These Men’s Dreams; 23/04/2018 – EU Opens In-Depth Probe Into Apple’s Purchase of Shazam; 21/05/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS ON ITS SYSTEM STATUS PAGE; 02/04/2018 – APPLE IS PLANNING TO MOVE FROM INTEL CHIPS TO ITS OWN MAC CHIPS – CNBC, CITING REPORT

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20 billion for 31.30 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.

