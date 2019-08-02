Joho Capital Upped Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake by $975,480 as Stock Price Rose; As Morgan (MS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Amg National Trust Bank Has Cut Its Holding by $305,886

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $182.05. About 625,311 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 06/03/2018 The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Consumer & Retail Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex

Amg National Trust Bank decreased its stake in Morgan (MS) by 52.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amg National Trust Bank sold 7,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 6,515 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $275,000, down from 13,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amg National Trust Bank who had been investing in Morgan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.86. About 10.71M shares traded or 17.74% up from the average. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 07/03/2018 – PICK N PAY STORES LTD PIKJ.J : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO ZAC 6400 FROM ZAC 5800; 22/03/2018 – UBS CEO UBSG.S SAYS SEE CROSS-BORDER OUTFLOWS AS MATERIALLY COMPLETED – MORGAN STANLEY CONFERECE; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-Daimler, Volvo Cars executives sceptical over Geely alliance plan; 18/04/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY MS.N EXPECTS MARKET ENVIRONMENT TO BE LESS “CONDUCIVE” THROUGH REST OF 2018 -CFO; 19/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley Investment Management Completes Acquisition Of Mesa West Capital, LLC; 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley 1Q Wealth Mgmt Net Rev $4.37B; 30/04/2018 – Schroder North American Adds Hershey, Exits Morgan Stanley; 22/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley CEO Wants to Double Asset Manager to $1 Trillion; 08/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Introduces New Tool Kit to Maximize Alignment of an Organization’s Resources to Its Mission; 17/04/2018 – U.S. shale oil output is surging, but American refineries can’t process much more of the light crude, according to Morgan Stanley

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 270,903 shares to 423,053 shares, valued at $29.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Excited About The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc.’s (NYSE:EL) 40% Return On Equity? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “El Paso Electric declares $0.385 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 10 Biggest Consumer Staples Stocks – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $115.33 million activity. Another trade for 22,788 shares valued at $3.42M was sold by MOSS SARA E. Freda Fabrizio also sold $14.96M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares. 38,080 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $5.84M. $7.04 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by Polcer Gregory on Tuesday, February 5. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M on Monday, February 25. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36 million on Wednesday, February 6.

Analysts await Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 4.27% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.17 per share. MS’s profit will be $2.02 billion for 8.58 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Morgan Stanley for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.81% negative EPS growth.

Amg National Trust Bank, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 235,997 shares to 258,183 shares, valued at $1.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 52,234 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (ICF).