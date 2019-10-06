Joho Capital Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $49.88 Million; Shares Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Ancora Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $371,712

Ancora Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 9.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc sold 1,408 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 12,758 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.37 million, down from 14,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $291.67. About 4.27 million shares traded or 102.24% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 8.4 PCT; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/03/2018 – JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/05/2018 – Mapbox to Bring AI-Powered Vision SDK to Microsoft Azure IoT Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY WINDOWS OEM REVENUE INCREASED 4% (UP 4% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY OEM PRO REVENUE GROWTH OF 11%; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 02/05/2018 – Dell Technologies and Microsoft Collaborate to Help Customers Simplify Delivery of IoT Solutions; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 13/03/2018 – AMD Processors Severe Security Advisory Announced by CTS Labs; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5,490 shares to 85,085 shares, valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,773 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Asset has invested 0.19% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Stock Yards State Bank Com has 70,592 shares for 1.74% of their portfolio. 142,754 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated Bank & Trust invested in 0.36% or 58,351 shares. Telos Capital reported 8,826 shares stake. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.92% or 3,485 shares in its portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Gru Plc invested in 108,733 shares. Moreover, Ami Asset Mngmt has 2.29% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). First Mercantile Trust Co reported 0.16% stake. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.4% or 575,979 shares. Chem Fincl Bank holds 0.29% or 9,517 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 201,377 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Svcs stated it has 0.14% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ironwood Investment Counsel Limited Liability Company has 6,563 shares. Cap Guardian Tru accumulated 277,101 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,100 shares to 12,362 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.