Joho Capital Trimmed Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Stake as Stock Price Rose; Costco Whsl New (COST) Holder Godsey & Gibb Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $628,320 as Stock Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 12,362 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, down from 16,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $193.26. About 1.04M shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 3.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Godsey & Gibb Associates sold 2,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 69,367 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.33 million, down from 71,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $287.61. About 2.70M shares traded or 38.63% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 15/05/2018 – BHAKTI Launches New lced Chai Beverages; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – Costco’s Taiwan Comment Leads to Economy-Sized Headache in China

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP sold $392.00 million worth of stock or 2.00M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 51 investors sold EL shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 185.86 million shares or 0.94% more from 184.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 136,000 shares or 2.53% of all its holdings. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Liability Com invested 0.15% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citizens Northern has 13,332 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. 40,090 were accumulated by Brinker Cap. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.07% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Citigroup Inc holds 69,708 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com Tn invested in 0.01% or 400 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Company, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,280 shares. Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 571,080 shares. 368,815 are owned by Franklin Res. Wesbanco Financial Bank Incorporated has 0.01% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al reported 12,954 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Moreover, Cap Ca has 0.02% invested in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 1,784 shares. Saturna Corp holds 459,427 shares or 2.47% of its portfolio.

Analysts await The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 13.48% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.41 per share. EL’s profit will be $577.21M for 30.20 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 150.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. France-based Axa has invested 0.53% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Hwg Hldg LP has 0.5% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,956 shares. Wisconsin Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.91% or 6,415 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 183,313 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca has 1,306 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Counselors Incorporated has 0.67% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Beese Fulmer Investment Mngmt invested in 16,886 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Capital Rech Global Investors has 0.85% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Hennessy Advsrs holds 11,800 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 131,027 shares. Becker Capital Management reported 0.31% stake. Carderock Incorporated, a Maryland-based fund reported 17,222 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.48% or 20,481 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc Inc accumulated 1.41M shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Com has 890 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.