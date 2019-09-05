Joho Capital Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Stake by $43.20 Million; Share Price Declined; Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Position in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) Has Upped as Market Valuation Rose

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I (HY) by 12.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 6,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.74% . The institutional investor held 60,010 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 53,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hyster Yale Matls Handling I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.44M market cap company. The stock increased 5.79% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $55.51. About 56,026 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 3.92% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.92% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HY); 01/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE 1Q EPS 90C, EST. 86C; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 14/05/2018 – Stop the general manager of the foreign investment company on the background of corruption suspicions; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Scott Goodwin of Diameter Capital pitching short Rallye $RAL based in France; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99B market cap company. The stock increased 4.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 373,206 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

More notable recent Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc (HY) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “From A Credit Boom To A Credit Crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on January 07, 2019. More interesting news about Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Announces Dates Of 2019 Second Quarter Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Insider Weekends: Morris Goldfarb Starts Buying Shares Of G-III Again – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HY shares while 31 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 7.50 million shares or 8.08% less from 8.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Aperio Grp Lc reported 5,138 shares. Susquehanna Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 5,737 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 20,867 shares. California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). State Street Corporation holds 0% or 205,644 shares. 21,868 were reported by Metropolitan Life New York. Curbstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 1.04% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Regions Financial Corp invested in 400 shares. Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY). Blackrock Incorporated holds 0% in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) or 687,295 shares. D E Shaw & Inc, a New York-based fund reported 7,019 shares. Zeke Advisors Lc owns 0.03% invested in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) for 5,448 shares.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1344 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $18.94 million activity. Rankin Claiborne Read III had bought 5 shares worth $325 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 3 shares valued at $162 was made by Rankin A Farnham on Wednesday, July 10. 3 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $161 were bought by Rankin Margaret Pollard. 3 shares valued at $161 were bought by Vested Trust for James T. Rankin – Jr. on Wednesday, July 3. RANKIN CLARA L T bought 6 shares worth $390. RANKIN ROGER F bought $2,907 worth of stock.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $24.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 26,600 shares to 2.46M shares, valued at $72.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 545,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.92M shares, and cut its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gulf Bancshares (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% or 37,390 shares in its portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Chatham Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 4,150 shares. 369,849 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Lc. Lazard Asset Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 1.59 million shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation has 231 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1,304 shares. Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.05% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Parametric Port Associates Lc reported 300,927 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Polar Llp reported 0.31% stake. Cleararc Cap reported 4,388 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Susquehanna International Grp Inc Llp holds 0% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) or 6,888 shares. Daiwa Securities Gru owns 5,950 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84M for 55.76 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.