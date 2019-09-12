Joho Capital Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Upped as Market Valuation Declined; Hologic (HOLX) Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Decreased Its Holding

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 58.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 6,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 5,008 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $240,000, down from 11,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $49.93. About 599,748 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC RECEIVES HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE® LASER FOR NON-INVASIVE BODY CONTOURING (LIPOLYSIS) OF THE BACK, INNER AND OUTER THIGHS, AND UNDER THE CHIN; 24/04/2018 – Women’s Health Company Hologic and Actor, Director Aisha Tyler Partner to Help the One in Five Women Suffering in Silence with Heavy Periods; 02/05/2018 – Hologic: Reiterating Adj EPS Guidance for Year; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 08/05/2018 – Hologic at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HOLOGIC GETS HEALTH CANADA AUTHORIZATION TO MARKET SCULPSURE; 02/05/2018 – Hologic 2Q Rev $789.3M; 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN

Analysts await Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, up 12.07% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.58 per share. HOLX’s profit will be $175.45 million for 19.20 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Hologic, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.17% EPS growth.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $220.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln National Corp (NYSE:LNC) by 7,879 shares to 13,034 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 23,172 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Rush Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:RUSHA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.36, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold HOLX shares while 123 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 249.45 million shares or 1.69% less from 253.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mngmt reported 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc holds 703,931 shares. 48,530 were accumulated by Envestnet Asset Management. Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 9,100 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Washington Trust, Rhode Island-based fund reported 15,533 shares. Mason Street Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 38,228 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Limited holds 0.01% or 3,990 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 0.07% or 918,452 shares. Ajo Lp accumulated 30,005 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers Inc invested in 10,100 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 852,101 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 15,736 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Capstone Inv Advisors Limited holds 0% or 326 shares in its portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Co invested 0.01% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Us Financial Bank De holds 0% or 10,344 shares.