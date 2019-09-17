Joho Capital Raised Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Stock Declined; Nordea Investment Management Ab Has Cut Its Holding in Ross Stores (ROST) by $2.59 Million

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 732,321 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.09M, up from 727,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $466.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $179.04. About 5.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 25/05/2018 – US News: China to Use Cornerstones to Help Alibaba, Xiaomi List in Mainland; 19/03/2018 – Chinese tech giant Alibaba said Monday it would invest an additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian online retailer Lazada; 09/04/2018 – Boston Metro: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 23/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 23; 16/03/2018 – Unlike the U.S. and Europe, emerging Asian countries put up few roadblocks; 14/05/2018 – Beiersdorf to cooperate with Chinese e-commerce business Kaola; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 13/04/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP LTD SEES NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE FOR 15 MTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 BETWEEN RMB1.6 BLN AND RMB1.7 BLN

Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Ross Stores Inc (ROST) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 26,149 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 842,036 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.51 million, down from 868,185 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 986,800 shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE PROJECTED TO BE $1.03 TO $1.07; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Earnings: Another Wild Ride? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 2Q EPS 95C TO 99C, EST. $1.03; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES 1Q EPS $1.11, EST. $1.07; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $60.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

