Joho Capital Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480; Stock Price Rose; Wedge Capital Management L LP Increases Stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC)

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.53% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $178.98. About 969,026 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER 3Q ADJ EPS $1.17, EST. $1.07; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: TESTING ISSUES WON’T AFFECT NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corporation (ABC) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 98,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The institutional investor held 497,699 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.58M, up from 398,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.13% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 3.44 million shares traded or 156.28% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 03/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabra Health Care Reit Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 132,513 shares to 979,515 shares, valued at $19.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 37,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 302,534 shares, and cut its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39 million shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 28,055 shares. 35,062 were accumulated by Jones Fincl Cos Lllp. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 76,299 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Lp stated it has 60,679 shares. Adirondack invested in 23 shares or 0% of the stock. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp stated it has 170 shares. Donaldson Cap Limited Liability Co has 25,944 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Co has 0.06% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 197,045 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited owns 6 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Co has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Bp Public Limited owns 23,000 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Ltd owns 2,535 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Asset Inc has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Campbell And Communication Invest Adviser Ltd Liability holds 0.53% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 6,497 shares. Prudential Fin reported 210,294 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

