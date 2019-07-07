Joho Capital Position in Cognex (CGNX) Decreased by $43.20 Million; Highvista Strategies Boosted Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $344,400

Highvista Strategies Llc increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 133.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highvista Strategies Llc bought 1,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $603,000, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highvista Strategies Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $284.06. About 957,448 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 13/03/2018 – Anthem Inc. Backs 2018 View of Adjusted EPS Topping $15.00; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 16/04/2018 – White Castle® Partners With Rising Star On Anthem For New Generation Of Cravers; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 26/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $293 FROM $285; 07/05/2018 – Children’s Hospital Colorado, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield collaborate to pilot value-based payment model to improve patie; 23/04/2018 – ANTHEM PROPERTIES GROUP LTD SAYS COMPLETED $200 MLN IN NEW FUNDING FROM KINGSETT CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $53 bln

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 1.34M shares traded or 12.12% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations

