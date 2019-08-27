Joho Capital Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake; Realnetworks Has 0.82 Sentiment

Joho Capital Llc decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 9.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Joho Capital Llc holds 727,621 shares with $132.75M value, down from 807,637 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $432.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $165.93. About 7.25M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHINA’S Q1 CORPORATE REVENUE GROWTH EASES TO 12.27 PCT FROM 26.74 PCT YEAR AGO-REUTERS ANALYSIS; 09/04/2018 – SEMTECH – ALIBABA CLOUD AND ZHEJIANG PROVINCIAL COMPANY OF CHINA UNICOM JOINTLY DEPLOYED PRE-COMMERCIAL SERVICE FOR IOT BASED ON LORA TECHNOLOGY; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Implies the Enterprise Value of Ele.me at $9.5 Billion; 09/04/2018 – China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 bln after Alibaba-led funding; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba buys out Chinese food delivery app Ele.me; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT REDUCED BABA, BLK, DWDP, GOOGL, MHK IN 1Q: 13F; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – PROPOSAL FOR ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $20.00 PER ADS OR $40.00 PER SHARE

Realnetworks Inc (RNWK) investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.59, from 0.23 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 14 active investment managers started new and increased holdings, while 17 cut down and sold stock positions in Realnetworks Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 14.62 million shares, down from 15.08 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Realnetworks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 14 Increased: 7 New Position: 7.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding has $285 highest and $195 lowest target. $224.27’s average target is 35.16% above currents $165.93 stock price. Alibaba Group Holding had 18 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. UBS maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Buy” rating. Macquarie Research maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BABA in report on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) rating on Thursday, May 16. Mizuho has “Buy” rating and $22500 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Friday, August 16.

Ariel Investments Llc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in RealNetworks, Inc. for 6.62 million shares. Towerview Llc owns 75,000 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ancora Advisors Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 388,597 shares. The California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.02% in the stock. Yakira Capital Management Inc., a Connecticut-based fund reported 26,522 shares.

