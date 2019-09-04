Joho Capital Lifted Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480; Zuckerman Investment Group Position in Dollar Tree (DLTR) Has Decreased by $10.20 Million as Shares Declined

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 96.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc sold 97,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 3,035 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $319,000, down from 100,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $103.86. About 368,858 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – DURING QUARTER, COMPANY OPENED 137 STORES, EXPANDED OR RELOCATED 8 STORES, AND CLOSED 46 STORES; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 2.4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Capital Buys New 2.7% Position in Dollar Tree; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $200.66. About 281,280 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SAYS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE POLICY EXPANDED TO 20 WKS; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency Sales Growth of 11%-12%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Archford Cap Strategies Lc holds 107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Madison Inv Holding Incorporated, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1.17 million shares. Smith Salley And Associates holds 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) or 4,357 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Lc reported 0.07% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4,094 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 391,067 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.03% or 310,230 shares. Transamerica Financial reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Zuckerman Inv Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 3,035 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Odey Asset Mngmt Grp reported 19,650 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc invested 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32 shares. Archon Prtn Limited Com reported 58,000 shares.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 23.39 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat, Stock Up – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market Today: When Apple Will Show Off its New iPhone – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “October 4th Options Now Available For Dollar Tree (DLTR) – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in Store for BIG, DLTR, DG & COST This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar Tree (DLTR) Down on Q1 Earnings Miss, Comps Aid Sales – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge LP accumulated 21,843 shares. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv invested in 0.88% or 22,016 shares. Massachusetts Financial Company Ma has invested 0.21% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Benjamin F Edwards & Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 51 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 487,897 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 4,263 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.05% or 178,628 shares in its portfolio. Raub Brock Capital Mngmt LP has 136,337 shares for 4.75% of their portfolio. 2,673 were reported by Alta Capital Management. Adage Capital Prns Ltd Liability Co reported 272,784 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Mngmt has 0.26% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Jcic Asset Management reported 0.05% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). The California-based Capital Ww Invsts has invested 0.07% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Beach Inv Counsel Incorporated Pa has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Incorporated, a California-based fund reported 329,030 shares.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Estee Lauder Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – S&P Surges as Trade Tensions and Recession Fears Fade – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed EstÃ©e Lauder Companies’s (NYSE:EL) Shareholders Feel About Its 130% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $7.88 million activity.