Joho Capital Increases Position in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA); As Gaslog Partners LP Unit LTD Partnership (GLOP) Market Valuation Rose, Mcgowan Group Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $1.08 Million

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 732,321 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $124.09 million, up from 727,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 09/04/2018 – Chinese A.I. start-up raises a record $600 million in funding round led by Alibaba; 04/04/2018 – CORRECTED (OFFICIAL)-Walmart opens first high-tech small-sized supermarket in China; 02/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Alibaba, ArcelorMittal and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trade Actively; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba reported a 61 percent increase in fourth-quarter revenue, beating analyst estimates; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba, Cainiao Lead $1.4 Billion Spend on Delivery-Firm Stake; 15/05/2018 – POINTSTATE ADDED LRCX, BABA, LOW, DE, FCAU IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Alibaba: Creating a New Retail Model Through the Launch of the Smart Milk Station; 09/03/2018 – EQS-News: AGTech Leverages Alipay Platform and Alibaba’s Merchant Base to Lead Innovation in China’s Lottery Industry With Official Launch of Sports Lottery Campaign; 11/03/2018 – Alibaba and Tencent aim for the cloud; 29/05/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – BOYU CAPITAL FUND lll TO JOIN AFFILIATES OF YUNFENG CAPITAL, ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING AS SPONSOR, PROVIDE EQUITY FINANCING FOR DEALS

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership (GLOP) by 16.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc sold 51,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.38% . The institutional investor held 262,332 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.57M, down from 313,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Gaslog Partners Lp Unit Ltd Partnership for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.99M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.98. About 119,864 shares traded. GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) has declined 14.31% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOP News: 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON UNIT $0.59; 10/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Randgold Resources, GasLog Partners LP, Mountain Province D; 10/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP – OUTLOOK FOR LNG SHIPPING REMAINS POSITIVE, DRIVEN BY GROWING DEMAND FOR LNG, INCREASE IN SHIPPING INTENSITY; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP REPORTS MULTIPLE NEW CHARTER PACTS; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS LP QTRLY REVENUES $77.1 MLN VS $77.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – GASLOG PARTNERS LP HAS RIGHT TO ACQUIRE VESSEL DELIVERED INTO CHARTER PURSUANT TO OMNIBUS AGREEMENT BETWEEN CO AND GASLOG PARTNERS; 23/03/2018 – GasLog Partners Enters Into Agreements With New Customer for 2 New Charters Plus Options for Additional 2 Charter; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG PARTNERS BOOSTS CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 53C/SHR, WAS 52.4C; 27/04/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Reports 27.6% Stake In GasLog Partners

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 646,620 shares to 1.27M shares, valued at $60.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.49 per share. GLOP’s profit will be $23.80M for 9.68 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by GasLog Partners LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 96.00% EPS growth.

Mcgowan Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $262.51M and $637.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearbridge Energy Mlp Fd Inc Com (CEM) by 51,249 shares to 2.25M shares, valued at $26.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen Global High Income Fd Shs by 46,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.35M shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Asia (FAX).