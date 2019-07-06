Joho Capital Increases Holding in Lauder Estee Cos (EL); As Home Depot (HD) Valuation Rose, Water Island Capital Has Lifted Position by $369,203

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $185.35. About 782,417 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Board Increases in Size to 17 Members; 29/05/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Marvell Tech, Exits Estee Lauder; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.42; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 1,933 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 26,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.14M, up from 24,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $232.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $211.46. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – The Home Depot Declares First Quarter Dividend Of $1.03; 08/03/2018 – Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Source: Officer-involved shooting reported at Home Depot in northeast Dallas; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: BREAKING: Dallas PD confirms the person of interest in the Home Depot shooting is in custody after tonight’s chase; 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot: Hiring to Support Initiatives Related to $11.1B, Three-Year Strategic Investment Plan; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 6.7 PCT; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. Shares for $4.36M were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane. PARSONS RICHARD D also sold $1.26 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Tuesday, February 12. 98,262 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $14.96M. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider O’HARE MICHAEL sold $4.12M. 422,056 shares were sold by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP, worth $66.44M. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION sold $5.84M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 11.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $97.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Counsel Limited, Michigan-based fund reported 59,500 shares. Bailard reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Hawaiian Commercial Bank invested in 0.08% or 8,950 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advisors holds 183,546 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Sunbelt has 3,121 shares. Charter Trust reported 1,741 shares stake. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited accumulated 87,679 shares. 31,209 were reported by Martin Currie. 263,873 are owned by Global Thematic Ltd Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 7,243 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Plc has 1.63% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 1,923 are owned by Pinnacle Financial. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Corporation Nj invested in 0.19% or 1,530 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.06% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 10,825 are held by Chicago Equity Prns Ltd.

