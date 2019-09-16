Joho Capital Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $49.88 Million; Ycg Has Decreased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Stake by $302,673; Market Value Rose

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $136.32. About 3.97M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IoT and Microsoft Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Al in the Enterprise; 24/05/2018 – The Microsoft CEO was quick to cover topics like data privacy and cyberattacks in his speech; 29/05/2018 – REG-JLT Mobile Computers Presents New Rugged Tablet and IT Solutions for Productivity Gains in Port and Terminal Operations at TOC Europe; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft’s latest use of Linux comes weeks after a leader of the Windows division lost a seat on the company’s senior leadership team; 16/04/2018 – Affinio Unveils New Integrated Audience Analysis Solution in Collaboration with Microsoft; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS FINANCIAL PAYMENTS INDUSTRY IS A HUGE DEAL AROUND THE WORLD, WITH MANY WORKING TO REINVENT IT; 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 17/04/2018 – Supreme Court Drops Microsoft Email Fight With New Law in Place; 16/05/2018 – MACRON TO MEET ZUCKERBERG, MICROSOFT’S NADELLA, INTEL’S KRZANICH, IBM’S ROMETTY TO SET UP DIALOGUE, EXPECTS INVESTMENTS AND JOB ANNOUCEMENTS – ELYSEE

Ycg Llc decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ycg Llc sold 4,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 558,339 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.08 million, down from 562,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ycg Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $69.57. About 696,254 shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Double-Digit 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%; 27/04/2018 – Colgate Blames Sluggish Emerging-Market Sales for Tough Quarter; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen As Chief Financial Officer And Dennis Hickey As Vice Chairman; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Colgate-Palmolive Company’s (NYSE:CL) ROCE Can Tell Us – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crude Oil (CL:NMX) Latest Futures Prices, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Acquired a Majority Stake in Hypo Hygiene Products, Toloram Nigeria Unit – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Ycg Llc, which manages about $279.00M and $635.18M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO) by 2,087 shares to 215,598 shares, valued at $42.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 29,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.72 per share. CL’s profit will be $609.16M for 24.50 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold CL shares while 402 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 317 raised stakes. 625.21 million shares or 0.43% more from 622.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund owns 17,904 shares. Reliant Inv Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.21% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Fort Limited Partnership invested in 0.51% or 37,246 shares. Synovus Financial reported 0.05% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Blue Chip Prtn Inc stated it has 0.02% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Metropolitan Life Insurance accumulated 0.18% or 135,997 shares. Swedbank owns 2.20M shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.24% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 24,700 shares. Amp Invsts Ltd owns 0.22% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 548,797 shares. 43,131 were reported by First Quadrant LP Ca. Arrow reported 13,117 shares. M&T Bancorp Corp invested in 0.09% or 227,698 shares. Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 2,800 shares. Hightower Tru Lta has invested 0.12% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parus (Uk) holds 309,625 shares or 18.99% of its portfolio. Intersect Capital Lc stated it has 4.06% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). C M Bidwell And Assocs accumulated 0.67% or 4,998 shares. Clark Grp Inc Inc owns 512,008 shares. Prentiss Smith And Communication Incorporated owns 11,643 shares. Moreover, Quadrant Cap Limited Company has 1.52% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 312,935 are held by Meeder Asset. Fort Point Prtnrs Ltd Llc stated it has 15,747 shares or 0.83% of all its holdings. Fort LP invested in 0.57% or 22,082 shares. Texas Cap Bancorp Tx holds 4,988 shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corp has 3,795 shares. Mrj has 51,541 shares for 3.99% of their portfolio. Horrell Capital Mngmt stated it has 2,510 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Schwerin Boyle Management reported 0.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Leonard Green Limited Partnership accumulated 50,000 shares or 1.04% of the stock.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 275,459 shares to 3.92M shares, valued at $164.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: Duration Of Cloud Advantage Likely Underappreciated+- – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft acquires Movere – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock is a Great Safe-Haven Buy Amid Market Uncertainty – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.