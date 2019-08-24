Joho Capital Increased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding by $975,480; Valuation Rose; As Merck And Co (MRK) Market Value Rose, Capital International LTD Lifted by $888,100 Its Holding

Capital International Ltd increased its stake in Merck And Co Inc (MRK) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Ltd bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 21,739 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.81M, up from 11,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Ltd who had been investing in Merck And Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $217.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $84.94. About 8.88M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS FOR CONSUMER CARE UNIT, INCLUDING SALE IN PARTS; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®; 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS IT PREFERS BUY-RATED MERCK, ELI LILLY, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB, ASTRAZENECA AND BAYER; 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCE…; 08/05/2018 – MERCK LTD – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR TRANSFER OF BIOPHARMA, PERFORMANCE MATERIALS AND LIFE SCIENCE BUSINESS OF CO TO MERCK LIFE SCIENCE PVT; 08/05/2018 – SRPT, MRK, LAKE: #BREAKING ‘New outbreak’ of Ebola kills 17 in northwest DR Congo: officials – ! $SRPT $MRK $LAKE

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.67% or $5.41 during the last trading session, reaching $197.15. About 1.75 million shares traded or 20.71% up from the average. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q EPS Boosted 11c by Forex; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE BOOSTED EL IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Capital International Ltd, which manages about $417.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,540 shares to 10,929 shares, valued at $19.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,241 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 785 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv holds 1.78 million shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Invest Management Of Virginia holds 0.83% or 42,308 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Company invested in 0.75% or 70,981 shares. Hendershot Invs Inc holds 10,743 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Barton Invest Management reported 10,660 shares. Salem Investment Counselors owns 214,286 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Moreover, Lesa Sroufe & has 0.36% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 5,100 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 553,493 shares. Clean Yield Group has invested 1.43% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 6,452 are owned by Spectrum Mgmt Group Incorporated. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Company owns 11,545 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 1.21% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 150,904 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Of Vermont accumulated 101,608 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Iberiabank Corp, a Louisiana-based fund reported 173,530 shares.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Floor & Decor Hldgs Inc by 1.39 million shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $172.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.65 million activity. LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION also sold $4.65 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, May 8.