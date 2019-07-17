Joho Capital Increased Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Holding; As Alliancebernstein Holding LP (AB) Stock Value Declined, Holder Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Raised Its Position

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp (AB) by 12.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 20,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 186,175 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 165,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Alliancebernstein Holding Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.78. About 186,940 shares traded. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) has risen 7.46% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AB News: 01/05/2018 – Large New York Money Manager AllianceBernstein Is Moving to Nashville–Update; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 29/05/2018 – Spirit Aero Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 14/05/2018 – Alliancebernstein Buys New 1.9% Position in Cadence; 02/05/2018 – ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN TO MOVE CORP HQ TO NASHVILLE FROM NY; 16/05/2018 – Bank of America at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – AllianceBernstein Holding 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – Tupperware Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Seth P. Bernstein, President and CEO, to Participate in the 2018 KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference on May 31; 05/04/2018 – Thirteen mutual fund firms to reveal more about active funds -NY AG

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $189.11. About 1.26M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER TO CUT JOBS ON LEADING BEAUTY FORWARD INITIATIVES; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder CEO Freda Says `Sorry’ for Deception Over Testing; 14/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $153; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 80,016 shares to 727,621 shares, valued at $132.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) news were published by: Juniorminingnetwork.com which released: “Buenaventura Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results for Production and Volume Sold per Metal – Junior Mining Network” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “VOLARIS CELEBRATES 10 YEARS OF LOW-FARE FLIGHTS TO THE U.S. – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “McEwen Mining Reports Q2 2019 Production Results Toronto Stock Exchange:MUX – GlobeNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “General Mills’ Shares Slide on Soggy 4th-Quarter Sales – GuruFocus.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Yamana Gold: Like Watching Paint Dry – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cypress Cap Mgmt Ltd Com (Wy) owns 5 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 30 shares. Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability Co, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 1,955 shares. Sunbelt Securities holds 3,121 shares. 3,200 were reported by Clough Cap Lp. Asset One holds 0.14% or 157,552 shares. Qcm Cayman Ltd reported 1.33% stake. Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability accumulated 2,298 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund, a Texas-based fund reported 42,460 shares. British Columbia Mgmt holds 245,741 shares. Brown Advisory Inc invested 1.15% of its portfolio in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 384 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 3,955 shares stake. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 30,455 shares. Paloma owns 13,066 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $116.85 million activity. $3.42M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares were sold by MOSS SARA E. $1.26 million worth of stock was sold by PARSONS RICHARD D on Tuesday, February 12. Demsey John sold $3.24M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Wednesday, February 6. O’HARE MICHAEL had sold 27,207 shares worth $4.12M. 98,262 The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares with value of $14.96M were sold by Freda Fabrizio. 29,366 shares were sold by Hertzmark Hudis Jane, worth $4.36 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold AB shares while 40 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 14.34 million shares or 5.51% less from 15.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 8,400 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mgmt Llc, California-based fund reported 70,541 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 15,465 shares. Oak Assoc Ltd Oh has 0.02% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). American Asset owns 8,772 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Dumont Blake Inv Advisors Llc holds 0.16% or 13,000 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd reported 23,973 shares stake. Blair William And Il stated it has 9,089 shares. Advisory Rech owns 0.01% invested in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) for 11,220 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny owns 227,640 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Sei Investments Com reported 0% stake. Kistler owns 925 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com invested in 0% or 2,512 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn has invested 0% in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 7,338 shares.

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc, which manages about $625.00 million and $471.73 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Trust Emerg Mkt Etf (DEM) by 7,000 shares to 173,975 shares, valued at $7.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,515 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).