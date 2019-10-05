Joho Capital Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) Boosted as Share Value Rose; Glaxosmithkline Plc Adrf (GSK) Shareholder Jacobs & Co Raised Stake

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89 million, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Free to play, expensive to love: ‘Fortnite’ changes video game business; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/03/2018 – Vology Recognized for Deep Technical Expertise on 2018 CRN Tech Elite 250; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 16/04/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Participation in the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association; 13/03/2018 – ObjectRocket® Delivers Fully Managed MongoDB-as-a-Service On Microsoft® Azure® For Access to Deeper Database Expertise and Better Performance; 16/05/2018 – Momentous Entertainment Group Provides Filings Update; 24/04/2018 – Microsoft Bond Trading 9x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston

Jacobs & Co increased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adrf (GSK) by 9.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobs & Co bought 8,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% . The institutional investor held 97,506 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.90M, up from 89,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobs & Co who had been investing in Glaxosmithkline Plc Adrf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $41.99. About 1.62 million shares traded. GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has risen 0.49% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSK News: 11/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE CONSUMER HEALTHCARE LTD GLSM.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 75 RUPEES PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – GSK PHARMA INDIA 4Q TOTAL COSTS 6B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC GSK.L – SIMON DINGEMANS, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER (CFO), GSK, HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO RETIRE FROM COMPANY; 27/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – JOINT VENTURE WILL CONTINUE TO PAY DIVIDENDS TO GSK AND NOVARTIS IN ACCORDANCE WITH ITS ESTABLISHED PRACTICE UNTIL COMPLETION; 11/05/2018 – GSK CONSUMER 4Q REV. 11.8B RUPEES; 09/05/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline Chief Financial Officer Simon Dingemans to Retire; 15/03/2018 – ADAPTIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS – TRANSITION OF NY-ESO SPEAR T-CELL THERAPY PROGRAM IS ONGOING GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC; 06/04/2018 – North American Over the Counter Drugs Market 2018-2023 Forecast to Reach $55.6 Billion with Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer and Bayer Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – Novartis and GSK CEOs set out diverging strategies; 27/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks

Jacobs & Co, which manages about $521.56 million and $619.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductor N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 8,275 shares to 32,445 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 26,860 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,595 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 205,000 shares to 218,053 shares, valued at $17.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ami Inv Mngmt has 1.83% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 26,851 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James & Associate stated it has 9.34 million shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.86% or 24,093 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Cap reported 2.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The New York-based Kingdon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 3.8% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Harvey Capital Management invested in 3.95% or 61,345 shares. Swift Run Ltd holds 1.89% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 15,270 shares. Calamos Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.7% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Oakmont stated it has 496,423 shares. Hound Partners Ltd Liability Company reported 1.13M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc, Nevada-based fund reported 362,148 shares. Vision Mngmt holds 56,131 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc reported 3.29% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Barnett & Inc reported 465 shares.

