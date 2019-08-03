Joho Capital Holding in Cognex (CGNX) Lowered by $43.20 Million; Lateef Investment Management LP Has Upped Anadarko Pete (APC) Stake by $7.05 Million

Lateef Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 41.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lateef Investment Management Lp bought 156,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% . The institutional investor held 529,984 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.10M, up from 373,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lateef Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $73.76. About 4.80M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has declined 0.07% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.07% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 29/05/2018 – MITSUI & CO TO WORK WITH ANADARKO PETROLEUM, MOZAMBIQUE’S STATE-OWNED OIL CONCERN & OTHERS ON OIL FIELD;TOTAL PROJECT COST ESTIMATED AT $15 BLN-NIKKEI; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ENDS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 27/03/2018 – Anadarko expects Permian service costs to jump in 2018; 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.91 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $42.03. About 1.47 million shares traded or 15.26% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 10/05/2018 – lvanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – Cognex to Webcast Conference Presentations; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this

More notable recent Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Total Is One of the Top Oil Supermajors for Dividends – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “FreightWaves Oil Report: The Numbers Don’t Lie; The Market Is Getting Tighter – Benzinga” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Occidental raises cash offer for Anadarko – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “8 Stocks To Watch For July 29, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Lateef Investment Management Lp, which manages about $5.98 billion and $590.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 18,679 shares to 98,784 shares, valued at $28.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 69,385 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 318,821 shares, and cut its stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Guardian Trust, California-based fund reported 4,460 shares. First Hawaiian Bankshares stated it has 8,577 shares. Moreover, World Asset Mngmt has 0.08% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 35,134 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.06% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 238,027 shares. Kentucky Retirement invested in 0.1% or 21,842 shares. Moreover, Eagle Cap Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.58% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Atwood Palmer Inc holds 304 shares. Hbk Invs Limited Partnership accumulated 520,000 shares. Tompkins Corporation accumulated 90 shares. 251,991 are held by Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Com. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 349 shares or 0% of the stock. Private Ocean Limited Com accumulated 279 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,150 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 120,047 shares stake. Coastline Tru Company has 0.17% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 25,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 45,700 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 3,976 are owned by Nomura Holdg Inc. Bbva Compass Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 38,507 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Thrivent For Lutherans has 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 141,508 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 65,186 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advsr reported 1,304 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Associate accumulated 1.18M shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.02% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 60,900 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 2,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Welch And Forbes Limited Liability Co invested in 0.47% or 369,849 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation owns 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 6,098 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 1,175 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Co owns 61,620 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 269,135 shares.

More notable recent Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cognex Reports Results for the Second Quarter Of 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AFL, Agilent, Allergan, Barrick Gold, Cognex, Hilton, Lloyds, MetLife, Slack, Wingstop and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “7 Serious After-Movers That Will Light Tradersâ€™ Radar on Tuesday – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX): Should The Future Outlook Worry You? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.