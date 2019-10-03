Joho Capital Has Upped Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $49.88 Million; Koshinski Asset Management Cut Its Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Stock Value Declined

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 91.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 375,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 783,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $104.89M, up from 408,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $136.21. About 18.00 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 12/04/2018 – Astreya Names Jay Preston SVP Global Service Delivery; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 30/05/2018 – But former Google, Microsoft and Facebook executives say the algorithmic revolution in hiring is moving too fast; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 10-Q Filed On 2018-04-26; 05/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: TEAM INVESTIGATING, WORKING TO MITIGATE; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 29.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 8,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,398 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 30,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $67.78. About 7.38 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY FLEXICOKER WORK TO FINISH BY EARLY JUNE; 14/05/2018 – Despite gun debate, Sturm Ruger board faced little opposition; 20/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Facility Startup Could Come as Early as 2021; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL: FINAL INVESTMENT DECISION MAY COME LATER THIS YEAR; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 15/05/2018 – COLUMN-Green penny finally drops for Australia’s oil and gas industry: Russell; 07/03/2018 – Exxon’s Guyana Prospects May Reach 700K BPD by 2027 — CERAWeek Market Talk

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemark Asset Limited Company invested in 100,000 shares. R G Niederhoffer Inc owns 4,000 shares for 3.12% of their portfolio. Glacier Peak Ltd Liability Corp holds 1,957 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. 4.23 million were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Mairs Power Inc has 1.68 million shares. Mitchell Capital Mngmt Co accumulated 89,356 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 3.4% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation Delaware, a Unknown-based fund reported 489,718 shares. Copeland Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 10,228 shares. Brookstone Capital accumulated 21,889 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Texas owns 1.38 million shares or 2.82% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Inv Lc has 0.39% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cincinnati Casualty Communications has invested 8.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mengis Mngmt reported 110,305 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.34% or 18,845 shares in its portfolio.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $653.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 4,100 shares to 12,362 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Google Assistant controls come to Xbox One – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Microsoft (MSFT) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Microsoft: Zooming In The Cloud – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Fallen Angel Stocks to Buy Before They Fly Again – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying Big – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Retirement Strategies: A Look At Exxon – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why I Am Overweighting Exxon Mobil – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: The Upstream Powerhouse Has Returned – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is Hedge Fundsâ€™ 5th Most Popular Stock Pick – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 03, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 18.62 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lawson Kroeker Invest Ne invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Tru has invested 0.56% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Advsr owns 11,110 shares. Bahl Gaynor, Ohio-based fund reported 2.41 million shares. Prio Wealth Partnership reported 545,741 shares. Oxbow Advisors Ltd Company invested in 148,315 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Ancora Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.26% or 81,437 shares. Atlantic Union Bank Corporation, a Virginia-based fund reported 156,774 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Co accumulated 0.74% or 30,916 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Lc stated it has 3.73 million shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Rampart Inv Company Ltd Liability owns 36,371 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc Il invested in 1.28% or 163,267 shares. Northstar Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 68,956 shares or 2.08% of all its holdings. Hm Cap Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.13% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 10,818 are held by Doheny Asset Mngmt Ca.