Joho Capital Has Trimmed Its Cognex (CGNX) Position by $43.20 Million as Share Price Declined; As Oracle (ORCL) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Cut Holding

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23 million, down from 2.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.35B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $42.85. About 1.19 million shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 07/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 10/05/2018 – Ivanti Introduces Support for Cognex Mobile Data Capture Solutions; 14/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Cognex 1Q Rev $169.6M; 01/05/2018 – Analyst Neil Campling of Mirabaud Securities said that weaker-than-expected first quarter earnings and second quarter earnings from Cognex provide more evidence of this; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX)

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 2.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc sold 11,165 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 499,658 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.84M, down from 510,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.6. About 7.83M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 29/03/2018 – VINCI Energies Switches to Rimini Street Support for Its Oracle Database and Oracle E-Business Suite Application; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Java SE 10 Release Arrives; 09/04/2018 – Fanatics Turns Customers into Even Bigger Fans with Oracle CX Cloud Suite; 11/05/2018 – ORACLE FINANCIAL 4Q TOTAL COSTS 7.38B RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – Oracle’s Mark Hurd Echoes Concerns on Pentagon’s Cloud Process; 16/04/2018 – Oracle co-CEO Catz expects acceleration in cloud business; 21/05/2018 – Oracle Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – Buying Oracle, Cypress, Walmart, Shake Shack — Barrons.com; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 14/03/2018 – ACONEX SAYS SHAREHOLDERS VOTE IN FAVOR OF ACQUISITION BY ORACLE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CGNX shares while 102 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 153.84 million shares or 1.68% less from 156.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% stake. Nomura invested in 3,976 shares or 0% of the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee owns 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 440 shares. 2,020 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Moreover, Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Co (Trc) has 0.05% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Twin Tree Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Northstar Asset Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.3% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 90,843 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has 19,663 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cap Rech Global Invsts invested in 0.02% or 1.05M shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0% or 480 shares. Pinebridge Lp has invested 0.03% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Svcs owns 51 shares. Norris Perne & French Limited Liability Partnership Mi has 1.18% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 176,486 shares.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17 million for 44.64 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Llc holds 0.13% or 33,466 shares in its portfolio. Tru Com Of Toledo Na Oh holds 85,870 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance invested in 0.43% or 3.48 million shares. Capital Inv Serv Of America owns 303,995 shares for 2.61% of their portfolio. Boston Family Office Limited Liability has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). First Heartland Consultants reported 5,548 shares. Glenview Bancorp Tru Dept owns 0.23% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9,930 shares. Mitchell Sinkler And Starr Pa holds 0.32% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) or 5,160 shares. Driehaus Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 5,874 shares. Sonata Capital Group Inc holds 0.16% or 4,100 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 2.94M shares. Rnc Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 120,857 shares. Cap Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 76,921 shares. Lvm Cap Limited Mi accumulated 0.07% or 5,951 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Trust Communication owns 128,737 shares.

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc, which manages about $954.83M and $825.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 76,425 shares to 157,314 shares, valued at $12.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 9,910 shares in the quarter, for a total of 199,605 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

