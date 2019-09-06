Joho Capital Has Trimmed Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined; As Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) Market Value Declined, Holder Beddow Capital Management Has Lifted Stake

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75 million, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $176.65. About 7.97 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – STMicroelectronics’ Products Complete Alibaba IoT Validation, Enabling Better Time to Market for Customers; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 31/05/2018 – Luxury retailer Canada Goose lays out China expansion plans; 16/04/2018 – SBERBANK SAID TO HIRE ALIBABA RUSSIA CEO ZAVADSKY: KOMMERSANT; 26/03/2018 – YUNFENG, ALIBABA SPV TO ACQUIRE IKANG FOR $41.20 CASH/A SHR; 17/04/2018 – IGNORE:ALIBABA-BACKED PRENETICS BUYING DNAFIT ANNOUNCED APR. 16; 12/03/2018 – China’s Ofo Raises $866 Million in Funding Round Led by Alibaba; 30/05/2018 – The e-payment battle for Southeast Asia swings Alibaba’s way; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA IS MAKING MINORITY EQUITY STAKES

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor (BLX) by 43.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 91,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.36% . The hedge fund held 303,353 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04 million, up from 212,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Latinoamericano De Expor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $722.99M market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.29. About 48,975 shares traded. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) has declined 12.67% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BLX News: 20/04/2018 – BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA BLX.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.385/SHR; 05/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BBB’ Ratings On Bladex, Outlk Stable; 20/04/2018 – Banco Latinoamericano 1Q EPS 37c; 05/03/2018 Bladex Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Results; 21/03/2018 – Bladex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Armstrong World Industries, Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Ext; 30/04/2018 – Bladex Files Annual Report On Form 20-F; 11/04/2018 – Bladex Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment For First Quarter 2018

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.11B for 36.20 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alibaba: A Strong Buy Right Now – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luxury push sees Alibaba pay $2B for Kaola – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “The 3 Big Reasons to Stick With BABA Stock During This Chop – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Barrons.com and their article: “Alibaba Stock Could Pop After Earnings. Hereâ€™s How to Play It With Options. – Barron’s” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “When should Alibaba list in Hong Kong? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 18, 2019.

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $182.21 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Investor Ab ‘B’ (IVSBF) by 35,925 shares to 221,650 shares, valued at $9.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siemens Ag (SIEGY) by 22,075 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,962 shares, and cut its stake in Mesabi Trust Ctfs (NYSE:MSB).