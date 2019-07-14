Joho Capital Has Trimmed Cognex (CGNX) Stake by $43.20 Million; Valuation Declined; As Coherent (Call) (COHR) Stock Rose, Capital Fund Management Sa Upped Its Stake

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Coherent Inc (Call) (COHR) by 307.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 21,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,900 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Coherent Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $132.49. About 453,084 shares traded or 36.96% up from the average. Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has declined 24.46% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.89% the S&P500.

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 31.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 863,974 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.23M, down from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.42. About 1.26M shares traded or 1.92% up from the average. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 7.68% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.11% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 21/04/2018 DJ Cognex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CGNX); 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 01/05/2018 – Cognex sells technologies to factories that assist with putting OLED screens on iPhone X devices

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:LULU) by 30,400 shares to 38,100 shares, valued at $6.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FISV) by 18,764 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,700 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Put).

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 25.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.32 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $41.17 million for 44.19 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

