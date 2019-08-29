Joho Capital Has Raised Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $975,480; Baidu (BIDU) Shareholder Kazazian Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $1.80 Million

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.16% . The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $203.61. About 1.37M shares traded. The EstÃƒÂ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Rev $3.37B; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC – JENNIFER HYMAN AND JENNIFER TEJADA HAVE BEEN ELECTED TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $.38 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE; 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL)

Kazazian Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 98.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kazazian Asset Management Llc bought 10,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 22,089 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, up from 11,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kazazian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.83. About 2.86 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 03/04/2018 – SOKON GETS SHANGHAI EXCHANGE INQUIRY ON PARTNERSHIP WITH BAIDU; 21/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS LICENSE FOR AUTONOMOUS DRIVING IN BEIJING: DAILY; 09/05/2018 – Brightwire: Baidu customized ads, content services managers quit; 28/03/2018 – DUTCH NAVIGATION FIRM TOMTOM HIRES DEUTSCHE BANK FOR POTENTIAL SALE OF WHOLE FIRM OR MINORITY STAKE; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 08/05/2018 – BAIDU HK TO TRANSFER RAJAX STAKE FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION ~$488M; 26/04/2018 – Baidu 1Q EPS $2.98; 18/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Baidu’s Proposed Senior Notes, Outlook Stable; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 29

Kazazian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $71.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,529 shares to 33,369 shares, valued at $6.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 23,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,644 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM).

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91 million shares, valued at $97.23 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.