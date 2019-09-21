Joho Capital Has Lowered Its Stake in Hexcel New (HXL) by $16.40 Million; As Eog Res (EOG) Valuation Declined, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Lowered Holding by $358,887

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 48.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 205,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The hedge fund held 218,053 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.64 million, down from 423,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $83. About 298,811 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.1 BLN TO $2.2 BLN; 07/05/2018 – REG-HEXCEL BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZES $500 MILLION OF ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASES; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 SALES ABOUT $2.0 BLN; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE IS REAFFIRMED; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys New 1% Position in Hexcel; 23/04/2018 – DJ Hexcel Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HXL); 19/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees FY Accrual Basis Cap Expenditures of $270M-$290M; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.96-Adj EPS $3.10

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc (EOG) by 0.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc sold 3,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 858,215 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $79.95M, down from 862,074 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 4.79 million shares traded or 23.65% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73 million for 23.31 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 29.14% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.75 per share. EOG’s profit will be $720.03M for 16.33 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.31 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.34% negative EPS growth.