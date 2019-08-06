Joho Capital Has Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position by $14.56 Million as Stock Price Declined; Nantahala Capital Management Holding in Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Has Upped by $36.22 Million as Market Value Declined

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 9.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 80,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 727,621 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $132.75 million, down from 807,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $400.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.55% or $7.33 during the last trading session, reaching $153.67. About 28.59M shares traded or 36.02% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 07/05/2018 – ALIBABA PICTURES GROUP-EXPECTS TO FUND BUSINESS INITIATIVES IN COMING YEAR WITH OWN INTERNAL FINANCIAL RE; 10/05/2018 – Norinchukin Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Alibaba, Cuts GE: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank Is Said to Borrow $8 Billion Backed by Alibaba Holding; 29/05/2018 – Tech Today: Spotify Like Netflix, Warming to Roku, Amazon vs. Alibaba — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – The two biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba May List Depositary Receipts if China Rules Permit; 08/05/2018 – The deal marks another foray for Alibaba into the South Asian market; 29/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Petrobas, AstraZeneca and Alibaba Trade Actively; 12/03/2018 – OFO RAISES $866M IN FUNDING ROUND LED BY ALIBABA

Nantahala Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (AKBA) by 1093.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nantahala Capital Management Llc bought 4.53 million shares as the company’s stock declined 30.74% . The hedge fund held 4.94 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.47M, up from 414,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nantahala Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Akebia Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.41 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.82% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $3.55. About 1.05 million shares traded. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) has declined 57.85% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical AKBA News: 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 03/04/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 22/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk; 12/03/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 2.5% Position in Akebia Therapeutics; 16/05/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 26/03/2018 – Akebia Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/03/2018 – AKEBIA – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR CONTINUED CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, OPTIMIZATION OF VADADUSTAT PROGRAM; 25/04/2018 – $GSK catching up quickly in HIF vs. $FGEN and $AKBA Positive results in house from first of three Ph3 for daprodustat in Japan; 09/05/2018 – AKEBIA THERAPEUTICS – EXISTING CASH RESOURCES & COMMITTED CAPITAL FROM COLLABORATION PARTNERS EXPECTED TO FUND CURRENT OPERATING PLAN INTO EARLY 2020

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.38, from 3.4 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold AKBA shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 80.45 million shares or 48.09% less from 154.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0% or 489,801 shares. Amalgamated Bank reported 0% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 5.80 million shares. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Company stated it has 0.08% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Barclays Public Lc invested in 108,691 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn holds 148,829 shares. D E Shaw & Co has 0% invested in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) for 351,787 shares. Strs Ohio reported 45,100 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% of its portfolio in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 637,560 shares. The California-based California Pub Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). France-based Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA). Invesco owns 1.14M shares.

Nantahala Capital Management Llc, which manages about $614.40 million and $3.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.36M shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N (Call) by 3.30M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.67M shares, and cut its stake in Arqule Inc (NASDAQ:ARQL).